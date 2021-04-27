Alberta Grizzly Bear Populations Increasing

·5 min read

Grizzly Bears have been listed as a Species of Special Concern in Canada, but they do not have any federal protections under the Species at Risk Act.

In 2010 grizzly bears were designated as a Threatened species in Alberta based on their population size, human-caused mortality rates, and dubious habitat quality. The provincial grizzly population estimate at that time was between 700 and 800 bears.

The leading causes of Alberta's low grizzly bear population are habitat disturbance and human-caused mortality. The quality and quantity of suitable habitats are increasingly diminished by the ever-increasing incursion of linear features, such as trails, routes, and roads meant to facilitate human access to areas that had previously been inaccessible. One reason that habitat has such a profound impact on the grizzly population is that this species has one of the lowest reproductive rates of all North American land mammals. Females generally begin to reproduce at 5 – 8 years of age, after which they usually give birth to cubs every 3 – 5 years. Some research shows that females in the mountain parks only reproduce every 4 – 5 years on average.

The three main ways that humans cause grizzly mortality in Alberta are:

· Collisions with vehicles or trains.

· Conflicts or encounters between people and bears.

· Poaching.

Grizzly bears in search of food can be drawn to areas inhabited by people (including recreation areas, oilfield and industrial operations, and agricultural areas), increasing the chances of conflict between people and bears. When bears come into conflict with people, they are at greater risk of being killed or trapped and relocated. Unfortunately, relocating bears doesn't necessarily solve the problem. Adult grizzlies in Alberta have home ranges of between 165 km2 and 2,755 km2, depending on the sex of the bear and their location (the Rocky Mountains vs. boreal forest). The bear might return to the original area that it was removed from or continue the same problem behaviours in its new location. A relocated grizzly may wander into another bear's territory, which could lead to the relocated bear's death.

In some areas of the province, the annual rate of conflict between humans and grizzly bears has been increasing, possibly because the grizzly populations have been recovering.

The province's updated Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan takes increasing grizzly populations into account and includes strategies to reduce human-caused grizzly mortality, preserve access to suitable habitat, promote education about and awareness of bears, and assess grizzly bear populations. The updated plan also includes creating new Grizzly Bear Management Units to ensure that the province's management strategies and recovery work are focused where they are the most effective while also reducing conflict between wildlife and people.

fRI Research's Grizzly Bear Program recently released their findings from population surveys of two Bear Management Areas (BMAs) conducted in 2018 (in partnership with Alberta Environment and Parks, Millar Western, Spray Lakes Sawmills, Vanderwell Contractors, and West Fraser Mills). The surveys were conducted in BMA 4 (Clearwater, 7,252 km2 in the foothills east of Banff National Park) and BMA 7 (Swan Hills, 9,800 km2 between Whitecourt and Lesser Slave Lake). The Clearwater area had previously been surveyed in 2005, but the 2018 survey was the first population survey performed in the Swan Hills area.

The surveys were conducted by setting up scent lures at 173 sites in BMA 4 and 200 in BMA 7. A 50m barbed wire perimeter was built around each of the scent lures so that the bears drawn by the lure would have to climb under or over the barbed wire to get to it. Bear fur is so thick that the bears aren't actually injured by the barbed wire, but they will leave tufts of hair on the barbs. The sites were checked for hair samples every ten days, and the scent lures were refreshed.

DNA was extracted from the hair samples and then sequenced to identify each individual bear. Identifying the individual bears prevented the same bear from being counted multiple times if it visited more than one site. It also allowed for other information to be gathered, such as family relationships and the bear's sex. A statistical model known as Spatially Explicit Capture-Recapture was applied to the data to estimate how many bears were likely missed and how many of the detected bears were actually part of another population and just visiting the study area.

The main findings were that the Clearwater area had an estimated 88 grizzly bears in 2018, more than double the number of bears found in the area in 2005.

The Swan Hills area had an estimated 62 bears in 2018, but the precision of this estimate was considered to be low due to some sampling anomalies. A low proportion of grizzlies detected in more than one sampling session combined with a high proportion of new grizzly bears detected in the final sampling session was abnormal when compared to other grizzly bear DNA mark-recapture projects conducted in the province. To mitigate the scant data from this project, the researchers used a meta-analysis approach using data from the neighbouring BMA 2 (Grande Cache) survey completed in 2008. Due to these abnormalities, the researchers suggest that these estimates be interpreted cautiously.

With the up-to-date numbers from these population surveys, Alberta Environment and Parks estimates that the total number of grizzly bears in the province is between 856 and 973.

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette

Latest Stories

  • Conor McGregor's Irish whiskey brand sells for up to $600M

    Conor McGregor is cashing in, but don't expect him to stop promoting the booze brand.

  • Bucks offering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible fans attending May 2 game

    If you're going to see the Bucks play the Nets on Sunday, you can get your vaccine while you're at the game.

  • Russell Westbrook got brutally honest after breaking Wilt Chamberlain's triple-double record

    Westbrook feels like the fans and the media take his talent for granted.

  • Former Maple Leafs all-star Miroslav Frycer dies at 61

    Czech league team Orli Znojmo, where Frycer had been head coach since 2018, said on its website Tuesday that Frycer died after an unspecified brief illness.

  • NHL officially inks 7-year deal with Turner Sports, ending NBC run

    The league and Turner Sports on Tuesday announced a seven-year agreement that begins next season.

  • Frederik Andersen on when he'll return for Maple Leafs

    Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen updates his injury status and when he could return to play.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    A pair of Champions League semifinals get underway, with key clashes in Premier League and Serie A as well.

  • Chris Weidman: ‘Anyone saying I celebrated when Anderson Silva’s leg snapped is entirely wrong’

    Chris Weidman clarifies what happened at UFC 168 in response to critics claiming karma after his own gruesome leg break at UFC 261.

  • Every goal from Real Madrid's quest for 14th Champions League

    French striker Karim Benzema has lead Real Madrid's charge towards yet another Champions League final.

  • Jorge Masvidal: 'I am a fan' of Kamaru Usman's knockout punch at UFC 261

    Masvidal is 'a fan' of the punch that knocked him out.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Posted Up - Dr. J on load management: 'Somebody needs to be against it'

    The Basketball Hall of Famer joined the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast and shared his take on the growing trend of load management in the NBA. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Cowboys brass 'impressed' with Dak Prescott's recovery: 'Maybe a little ahead of schedule'

    Meanwhile Jerry Jones talked NFL draft, where there's significant interest in what Dallas does with the No. 10 pick.

  • MLB partner league says it will replace extra innings with home run derby this season

    Rob Manfred has another possible change in mind for baseball.

  • Dream come true: Emotional moment as golf grinder qualifies for first PGA Tour start

    The story behind golfer Michael Visacki's emotional call to his father after qualifying for his first PGA Tour event.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Everything you need to know for what's ahead

    Have you made it this far in your fantasy basketball seasons and looking towards a trophy? Here's everything you need to know.

  • NFL draft betting: Trevor Lawrence unsurprisingly opens as rookie of the year favorite

    Trevor Lawrence, to nobody's surprise, is the BetMGM favorite to win offensive rookie of the year.

  • Madrid and Chelsea draw 1-1 in Champions League semifinals

    MADRID — Real Madrid and Chelsea drew 1-1 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday, with Christian Pulisic becoming the first American to score in the tournament’s last four. Karim Benzema equalized for Madrid on a rainy night at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in the first Champions League match since the controversial Super League folded last week amid widespread criticism. The largely closed breakaway competition would have had Real Madrid as one of its leaders, and Chelsea also was among its founding members before being one of the first to give up on the idea along with the other English clubs. Madrid didn’t officially back out of the Super League but had downplayed the possibility of retaliation by UEFA in its Champions League matches. There were no refereeing controversies in Tuesday's match. Chelsea got off to a fast start and had chances to add to its lead after Pulisic opened the scoring with a nice finish in the 14th minute. Madrid evened the match on Benzema’s volley from inside the area in the 29th, and there were few significant chances either way during the rest of the game. The second leg is on May 5 in London. Manchester City hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the other semifinal on Wednesday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press

  • Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Karen pays tribute to son Antron in Instagram post: 'My love for you is for ever'

    Karen Pippen said it was "a pleasure and honor" to be Antron's mother.

  • Jaguars' Khan sees 'hope, optimism' after years of failure

    It’s easy to see owner Shad Khan’s excitement and enthusiasm for the Jacksonville Jaguars these days. He’s smiling, cracking jokes, taking subtle shots at his previous coach/general manager regime. It’s undoubtedly one of the best weeks of his 10-year tenure, right up there with playing in the AFC championship game in January 2018. “It’s unbelievable,” Khan said Tuesday, two days before Jacksonville is set to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the NFL draft. “If this isn’t a moment to enjoy for me and for all the Jags fans, you need more coffee or you need something else. This is a great-to-be-alive kind of moment, frankly.” Khan is downright giddy knowing the Jaguars will land Lawrence, widely considered the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012. Khan was a wide-eyed NFL owner back then, with little more than a notion about how the league worked. He’s since learned enough that he kept coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell in place an extra year in 2020 to have them clean up their mess. That decision, which came shortly after Khan fired top executive Tom Coughlin, was the moment he felt he was “ready to take the training wheels off.” He hired Urban Meyer to replace them, bringing in one of the most decorated coaches in college football history and giving him full reign to change anything and everything he wants within the organization. “Nine years ago, buying the team, it was like the great journey, the first step on a 1,000-mile journey and looking to the horizon,” Khan said. “And what it is now? We’ve been through ups and downs, mostly downs, and now you’re looking at a great upside.” Although Khan declined to tip the obvious top pick, he didn’t balk at or even try to deflect any questions that mentioned Lawrence by name or alluded to him as the choice. “We’re looking at hope, optimism,” he said. “I want to enjoy the moment. I want all the fans, all of us in Jacksonville, to enjoy this moment and our time in the national spotlight. If we have hope and we’re winning, obviously, that’s a lot better for the city and it’s a lot better for the Jags.” The team went 41-106 in Khan’s first nine years, including 2-1 in its one playoff year. The owner has endured eight seasons with double-digit losses while failing repeatedly to find a franchise quarterback. The Jaguars gave Blaine Gabbert, Chad Henne, Blake Bortles, Cody Kessler, Nick Foles, Gardner Minshew, Jake Luton and Mike Glennon chances during Khan’s tenure. “It’s that one player (who) is the hardest thing to (find),” he said. The Jaguars are counting on Lawrence solving a decades-old problem for the small-market franchise. Lawrence comes off a stellar college career at Clemson, going 34-2 as the starter and leading the Tigers to three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and the 2018 national championship. He completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards, with 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Lawrence also ran for 18 scores. He finished second in Heisman Trophy balloting to Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith last season. Lawrence threw for 3,153 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions while missing two games after testing positive for COVID-19 in October. He’s expected to be the face of Jacksonville’s franchise, along with Meyer, for the foreseeable future. Khan sat in on several video calls involving prospective quarterbacks in recent weeks, including at least one with Lawrence. The owner, who plans to be more involved with decision making than during previous regimes, also has been on hand for a few mock drafts. He insists this draft will be different from previous ones in Jacksonville that “still had surprises in the draft room.” No one will be shocked when Jacksonville takes Lawrence, who will step into an immediate leadership role on a team still trying to make sense of all Meyer’s methodologies. Even Khan is learning more and more about them every day. “The coaches have to have accountability if the players aren’t developing,” Khan said. “I think that sense of accountability is really kind of refreshing. You do that in normal walks of life. … We’ve always said, ‘Well, everything is about talent.’ “Well, if they don’t have the psyche to blend into the team, it’s not a good thing. And then if the coaches aren’t developing them, then we’re going to have what we have had.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Mark Long, The Associated Press