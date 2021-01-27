Alberta government wins legal bid, but urged to take care when cutting benefits to young adults

Hundreds of young adults transitioning out of the child welfare system will be cut off from their government benefits, after Alberta's highest court on Wednesday overturned an injunction granted last spring.

However in upholding the Alberta government's position, the court also had strong words about ensuring these vulnerable members of society are treated carefully.

The injunction, granted in March by the Court of Queen's Bench, halted a government measure to reduce the age eligibility of the Support and Financial Assistance Agreements (SFAA) program, with participants aging-out at 22 years instead of 24.

On Wednesday, the Alberta Court of Appeal disagreed with the lower court's decision.

"The chambers judge erred in law in finding that the respondent had demonstrated a serious question to be tried, and the granting of an injunction on these facts was an unreasonable exercise of discretion," the ruling says.

But the court decision also offered some moral guidance to the government.

"Any transition of these vulnerable individuals to a new program should be done with careful consideration to its impact on them, and with an eye to minimizing harm," it wrote.

"The need for thoughtful transition is particularly acute during a time of social and physical isolation, as we are experiencing in this pandemic. I encourage Alberta to be responsive to this transitional need."

The appeal was the latest legal skirmish in a constitutional challenge brought forth by a young single mother who sued the province.

The woman, who turned 22 last August, argued that the abrupt end to services that included the emotional support of her social worker — in effect, an individual who took on the role of a parent — amounted to cruel and unusual punishment.

Identified as A.C. in court documents, she said the change would force her to abandon her six-year educational plan. Without the tools to make her employable, she feared she would have to return to sex work, which could result in the apprehension of her little girl.

Story continues

Lawyer Avnish Nanda said program participants were told they were entitled to benefits until the age of 24 and that they had built their work plans accordingly.

Nanda argued the program was set up to offer the parental support participants who grew up in government care lack so they can overcome trauma and adversity to create sustainable healthy lives — something other financial assistance programs cannot provide.

But the province argued that it had no fiduciary duty or contractual obligation to support participants until the age of 24.

The existence of other programs such as Advancing Futures could continue to provide to financial support, it added.

More to come