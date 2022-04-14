Alberta government releases final versions of new math, English and wellness curricula

·3 min read
Alberta&#39;s Education Minister says updated math, language arts and phys ed and wellness curriculum address some of the public&#39;s concerns with the draft curriculum. (Government of Alberta - image credit)
Alberta's Education Minister says updated math, language arts and phys ed and wellness curriculum address some of the public's concerns with the draft curriculum. (Government of Alberta - image credit)

The Alberta government has released what it says are the final drafts of a new elementary school curriculum in math, English language arts and phys ed and wellness.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced Wednesday the new fine arts, science and French curricula won't be mandatory in some elementary schools until fall 2023, and social studies has been pushed back to fall of 2024.

There is no timeline yet for the new curriculum reaching junior high or high school grades.

LaGrange reiterated Wednesday the government will push ahead to introduce new math and English language arts curricula to K-3 classes this fall. All K-6 teachers will also be required to deliver a new phys ed and wellness curriculum.

"These three subjects in Alberta's new K-6 curriculum are critical starting points that will set students on the best path for success," LaGrange said at a press conference held in High Level, 740 km north of Edmonton.

Implementation schedule for new curriculum

Piloting schedule of new curriculum

Under construction for more than a decade, Alberta's curriculum has been a political football since now-Premier Jason Kenney accused the former NDP government of developing a new curriculum that could smuggle socialist ideology into schools.

The first drafts of the K-6 curriculum revised by advisers hired by the United Conservative Party government were panned by parents and education experts as age and developmentally inappropriate, fixated on memorization versus comprehension, favouring European and Christian points of view and unsupported by modern research about how children learn. Critics also pointed to plagiarism and inaccuracies in the drafts.

Most school divisions refused to pilot test it.

The government said it took feedback from the public, educators and other experts into account when it updated the new math, English and wellness curricula.

Background information the government provided says some math and English topics were nudged to different grades to make the curriculum more developmentally appropriate. It says the order of topics now aligns with state curricula in some top-performing places, such as Singapore, Massachusetts and Estonia.

Richelle Marynowski, an assistant professor of education at the University of Lethbridge and expert in preparing teachers to teach math, said the new version of curriculum included about half of the improvements she wanted to see.

The language in the curriculum is more in line with terminology educators use in Alberta, she said.

However, she has lingering questions about how teachers will cover so much material within one school year. Some expectations may still be age inappropriate, she said.

She was also disappointed to see the province choose Jump Math as the main resource for teaching kids. She says the software is too narrowly focused and prescriptive for teachers.

Marynowski sees elementary school teachers, who cover most or all subjects for one class, struggling with the amount of change coming at once.

"This is going to be a bumpy year coming up for teachers," she said.

The education ministry's business plan says the government will adopt new Grade 1 and 2 tests in language and math to "help assess progress in the critical early years."

However, government officials had no information Wednesday on whether any new standardized tests were coming.

Alberta schools and school divisions will receive nearly $38 million this year for professional development to prepare teachers to deliver the new material, and to purchase resources, such as textbooks, software, and other material.

It will be up to each school or division to determine how to prepare their staff.

With most teachers out of the classroom for July and August, the mid-April release leaves schools little time to prepare their staff, Alberta Teachers' Association president Jason Schilling said.

"This is a big dramatic shift from a concept-based curriculum to a knowledge-based curriculum," he said. "It's a completely different style of teaching."

NDP education critic Sarah Hoffman renewed a promise to scrap the UCP's drafts entirely, should her party form government in the next general election.

"The overwhelming feedback over the last year is that this curriculum is horrible," she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • What is the best bad NHL record?

    The Montreal Canadiens could set a franchise record this season for most goals allowed and Connor Hellebuyck is facing shots at an historically bad rate but what is the best negative NHL record we should be tracking?

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Brian Elliott makes 28 saves, Lightning beat Sabres 5-0

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Elliott made 28 saves, Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat had goals 17 seconds apart in the first period and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Sunday night. Brandon Hagel, Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton also scored to help the Lightning move past Boston into third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay had lost four straight (0-2-2) and avoided its first five-game losing streak since Mar. 2-10, 2014. Buffalo's Craig Anderson stopped 23 shots. Elliott s