Alberta government plans to cut down regulation of 'software engineer' title

Alberta plans to allow technology companies and workers to use the title "software engineer" without a licence from APEGA, the provincial regulator for professional engineers.

Tabled in the legislature Monday, Bill 7 would make an exception in Alberta's Engineering and Geoscience Professions Act.

Tech companies have advocated for the change, saying existing regulation is hurting the growth of Alberta's industry.

The rules currently say someone who isn't a professional engineer or permit holder can't use the term "engineer" in combination with any other name or title.

Advanced Education Minister Rajan Sawhney said the legislation will be "the first of its kind in the country" to allow broader use of the software engineer title or related variations.

If the bill becomes law, companies would be able to advertise software engineer positions, and employees would be able to publicly use the title.

Last summer, the leaders of all provincial and territorial engineering regulators signed an open letter to "voice the alignment" of restrictions across the country on the use of software engineer or related titles without a licence.

The letter issued by the national body Engineers Canada notes people who "improperly hold themselves out as engineers" have faced enforcement.

That included an injunction approved in an Alberta court against a person using the title "software engineer" in online profiles, despite not being registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta

Sawhney said the work software engineers do usually doesn't fall within the practice of a professional engineer with a P.Eng designation, and any software engineers "applying engineering principles" in their position will still be regulated by APEGA.

But she didn't give specifics about how exactly that will work, saying the government continues to work with employers and the regulator.

"Our tech sector is booming and we're listening to our stakeholders, and this is what they need to be able to recruit talent and retain talent in this province," Sawhney said.

Tech sector push

Last year, representatives from tech companies wrote an open letter to Premier Danielle Smith, asking that the provincial government intervene in the issue. The letter now has more than 100 signatories.

The tech workers said APEGA was hampering the growth of Alberta's tech sector with what they called an "aggressive" position that software engineers must be regulated and subject to certification requirements.

"This is a classic case of regulator overreach — tech companies shouldn't need the blessing of a regulatory body to build an app," the letter says.

The group argued that software engineer is a "globally accepted standard job title" that's common in cities with a strong tech sector, and being blocked from using it means Alberta can't compete for employees.

After the 2022 letter, APEGA issued its own statement.

"With the ongoing advancements of technology and with increasing delegation of decision-making to artificial intelligence and software, the risk to public safety continues to be of primary importance, and there continues to be a need for regulation of software engineering and use of the engineering title," the organization wrote.

"Any exception to the use of the title engineer will set a dangerous precedent and put the lives of Albertans at risk."

Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish said Monday that the province is working on an artificial intelligence framework.

"At the end of the day, responsible use of AI is not APEGA's jurisdiction. That's the government of Alberta's jurisdiction," he said.

In a statement Monday, Benjamin Bergen, president of the Council of Canadian Innovators, said the change means the province is "making room for tech companies and their employees to use the credentials that are recognized by the broader global technology labour force."