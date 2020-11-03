Alberta government introduces legislation to levy tolls on new roads, bridges

EDMONTON — The Alberta government has introduced legislation to bring in toll roads and bridges, but just for new projects.

Transportation Minister Ric McIver says the bill explicitly prohibits user fees on existing roads and bridges.

But he says Alberta is facing a severe financial crunch and needs to find creative ways to finance critical infrastructure.

He notes tolls are accepted financing methods in other jurisdictions, such as the Coquihalla Highway in British Columbia.

He says under the bill toll projects can only go ahead if there remains a no-toll option for those who don’t want to pay.

He says if the bill passes, they will start with a $200-million Highway 697 bridge over the Peace River in northern Alberta to give residents an option to an existing ferry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2020.

The Canadian Press