Alberta government announces $48M to support homeless during pandemic

EDMONTON — The Alberta government has announced $48 million in funding for shelters and community organizations that have been serving homeless people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money is on top of $25 million announced in March.

Minister of Community and Social Services Rajan Sawhney says details on how the funds will be spent are forthcoming.

But she says the money means isolation and care centres can continue to shelter people who are sick with, or have been exposed to, COVID-19 and have nowhere else to go.

Sawhney also says overflow shelter spaces will be needed to ensure there is adequate physical distancing, especially once the weather gets colder.

She says there are no plans to reactivate emergency satellite shelters at convention centres in Calgary and Edmonton that wound down earlier this summer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 5, 2020

The Canadian Press