Alberta Ferretti Strips It Back to Basics for Spring 2024

Alberta Ferretti is known for draping and pintucking the most ethereal of gowns. But for Spring 2024, the Italian designer is thinking more about the everyday — the cotton fabrics, the shirting and the separates (even bikinis) that her customer might want to reach for when they're not dressing all the way up.

Ferretti doesn't completely abandon her customs: There are still plenty of airy, translucent fabrics and evening propositions, but they live alongside linen jumpsuits and shirtdresses. Even when we do see gowns, they feature bodices woven of ribbon strands (with the tails gracefully hanging) and a skirt of tulle, which give them a modern touch. Each ensemble embodies a sentiment that regardless of where the wearer's going, they're still living in Ferretti's glamorous world.

Keep scrolling to see every look from Alberta Ferretti Spring 2024.

Alberta Ferretti Spring 2024. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

