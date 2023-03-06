Alberta Energy Regulator ignored law by not disclosing oilsands leak, lawyer says

·1 min read

CALGARY — An Alberta lawyer says the province's energy regulator may have ignored provincial law by not publicly disclosing that waste from a large oilsands tailings pond was escaping containment and seeping into groundwater.

Drew Yewchuk of the University of Calgary's Public Interest Law Clinic is asking the province's Information Commissioner to investigate how and why the Alberta Energy Regulator chose not to release information on the release at Imperial Oil's Kearl mine.

Yewchuk points out that Alberta's Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act says any public body must immediately release information that involves significant harm to the environment or to the health or safety of the public.

The regulator notified local First Nations as early as May 2022 about some sludge that had been found outside a tailings pond at Kearl.

But it said nothing else to anyone until Feb. 6, when it released an environmental protection order.

Two First Nations have expressed anger that they weren't told about the extent of the release for nine months while their people continued to harvest from nearby lands.

The Alberta Energy Regulator has not yet responded to Yewchuk's concerns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • Newt Gingrich Calls On Florida Republican To Back Away From 'Insane' Bill

    The proposed bill targets bloggers who write about Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), state Cabinet members and state legislators.

  • Former White House doctor Rep Ronny Jackson calls Biden a ‘cancer’ after physical reveals president’s lesion

    The White House says President Biden had cancerous legion removed and is healing well

  • Brawl erupts in Georgia parliament over 'Russian-inspired' foreign agent law

    TBILISI (Reuters) -Fistfights broke out among Georgian lawmakers on Monday as a parliamentary committee debated a bill on "foreign agents" which critics say is modelled on draconian legislation in neighbouring Russia. Video from inside the parliament building in the capital Tbilisi showed a brief but violent brawl between lawmakers after the chairman of the chamber's legal affairs committee appeared to strike the leader of the United National Movement opposition party, which opposes the bill. The governing Georgian Dream bloc last month announced that it supported the legislation, which still needs to pass other approval stages before it can become law.

  • Philippines' lower house opens door to amending charter

    The Philippines inched closer to rewriting its constitution, a step that supporters said is aimed at easing investment restrictions, amid fears the move could pave the way for removal of public office term limits, including for the president. House Speaker Martin Romualdez said on Monday the lower house, voting 301-6, approved a resolution calling for a constitutional convention, whose members will be elected by the public, that will draft the changes to the 1987 charter. Romualdez, a cousin of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, said in a statement that changes to the constitution would be limited to "restrictive" provisions that make it difficult for foreign businesses to invest in the Philippines.

  • Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Jeep among 1 million recalled vehicles: Check latest car recalls here

    Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.

  • A proposed law that would require people blogging about Ron DeSantis to register with the state is a 'clear violation of the First Amendment:' ACLU

    If passed, the proposed legislation, S.B. 1316, will require all bloggers writing about DeSantis to register with the state or be fined.

  • MP’s son took own life after being ‘outed as sexual abuse victim by state media’

    The suicide of a politician’s son has sparked a furious row in Poland, with the government under fire over his outing as the victim of a paedophile by a state-owned radio station.

  • A deficit of doctors is pitting N.L. communities against each other, warn mayors

    A shortage of physicians in Newfoundland and Labrador is creating competition between municipalities — and the stakes are getting higher. About a month ago, Bonavista's town council announced plans to offer additional money and land — on top of existing provincial incentives — to attract physicians to the region. Speaking with CBC News last week, Mayor John Norman acknowledged that offering additional incentives could give Bonavista an advantage over other communities. "In my role as a municipal

  • Texas congressman who broke with GOP is censured

    AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas was censured Saturday in a rare move by his state party over votes that included supporting new gun safety laws after the Uvalde school shooting in his district. The Republican Party of Texas voted 57-5 with one abstention, underlining how the two-term congressman's willingness to break with conservatives on key issues during his short time in office has caused GOP activists and some colleagues to bristle. That independent streak i

  • U.S. Supreme Court rebuffs Florida city's challenge to atheist lawsuit

    WASHINGTON -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a Florida city's bid to fend off a lawsuit by atheists accusing officials of violating constitutional limits on government involvement in religion by staging a prayer vigil following gun violence that wounded three children. The justices turned away an appeal by the city of Ocala of a lower court's ruling endorsing the right of the plaintiffs, backed by the American Humanist Association, to sue over legal harms they said they sustained attending the 2014 vigil in which uniformed police chaplains preached a Judeo-Christian message. The plaintiffs accused Ocala of violating the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment "establishment clause," which restricts governmental involvement in religion.

  • ‘It’s racist. It’s disgusting,’ California congresswoman says after critic questions loyalty

    It’s been an unsettling and tense time in Washington.

  • US House Speaker McCarthy plans to meet Taiwan's president in the US -sources

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in the U.S. in coming weeks, two sources told Reuters on Monday, a move that could replace the Republican Speaker's anticipated but sensitive trip to the democratically governed island claimed by China. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Tsai had been invited to speak at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library during a transit through California on a planned visit to Central America, and that McCarthy was likely to meet her in the United States. One of the sources said should the U.S. meeting go forward - likely in April - it did not necessarily rule out McCarthy visiting Taiwan in the future.

  • Supreme Court declines to decide whether city-backed prayer vigil violated First Amendment

    The case may test the implications of a Supreme Court decision last year in favor of a high school football coach who prayed on the field after games.

  • Government prepares to unveil new powers to ‘stop the boats’

    The legislation, promised as part of Government efforts to tackle illegal migration, could come as soon as Tuesday.

  • Shell Beach bench rescue is a feel-good story. Most erosions won’t end that way | Opinion

    As ocean cliffs erode, we face a dilemma: Do we ‘gracefully withdraw’ or battle back?

  • Rishi Sunak set to unveil multi-billion pound defence spending boost

    Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a significant boost in defence spending on a visit to the US next weekend.

  • Migrant families to be deported if they enter Britain illegally

    Families face detention and deportation if they enter the UK illegally under harsh new measures to stop people smugglers from targeting women and children Channel migrants.

  • Donald Trump seeks to block Mike Pence grand jury testimony, asserting executive privilege

    The former president's attorneys are asserting executive privilege in a sealed motion. Pence has already vowed to resist a special counsel subpoena.

  • How D.C. Swamp Money Made Trains More Dangerous

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images, James St. John/Wikimedia Commons, and Public DomainAfter the catastrophic Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, it didn’t take long for the supercharged partisan atmosphere in Washington to morph the disaster into a political blame game.Republicans castigated President Joe Biden’s administration for falling asleep at the switch. Biden officials pointed to deregulation under former President Donald Trump. And al

  • A threat to free speech: Ron DeSantis targets journalists, media with new legislation

    The bill would declare statements made by anonymous sources presumptively false and would remove journalists' right to not reveal confidential sources