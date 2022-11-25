Alberta driver killed in Highway 3 crash

An Alberta man is dead after a fiery highway crash Monday, Nov. 21, involving a semi-trailer near the British Columbia border.

Elk Valley RCMP’s Sgt. Brad Gregory said police were called to the wreck on Highway 3, roughly 12 kilometres east of Sparwood, B.C., at around 6:30 p.m.

Gregory said the deceased is a 52-year-old Coaldale man whose westbound Honda Civic crossed the centre line, hitting the eastbound semi on a winding section of the two-lane highway. The man's Facebook profile indicates that he lived in Coleman, which is much closer to his job in Sparwood.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

“Any time a Civic goes up against a semi, it ends up in tragedy,” Gregory said, adding that neither vehicle was carrying any passengers.

Mounties believe icy conditions likely contributed to the collision, having ruled out dangerous driving and alcohol and drugs.

Both vehicles had certified winter tires, Gregory said.

The semi’s trailer caught fire after the crash, leaving Sparwood firefighters to battle the flames until around 10:30 p.m.

The highway was reopened in both directions when police left shortly thereafter.

The semi driver, a B.C. man, was taken to hospital in Sparwood for observation. He was soon discharged, having sustained no serious injuries.

Laurie Tritschler, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Shootin' the Breeze