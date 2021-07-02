Alberta company fined in incident where Sask. worker's clothes caught fire

Blueforce Logistics Ltd. pleaded guilty to one count under Saskatchewan's Occupational Health and Safety Regulations in Estevan provincial court, shown here. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

An Alberta company will have to pay a total of $65,000 after a Saskatchewan worker's clothing caught fire in 2019.

In January 2019, sparks from a grinder set a worker's clothes on fire in Oxbow, Sask., resulting in serious injuries, the province of Sakatchewan said in a Wednesday news release.

On June 21, Edmonton-based Blueforce Logistics Ltd. — which supplies welders other skilled trades to clients — pleaded guilty to one count under Saskatchewan's Occupational Health and Safety Regulations in provincial court in Estevan.

The fine was related to a section of the regulations that says an employer must provide and require the use of protective clothing when there is a risk of injury from sparks or molten metal.

One other charge was withdrawn.

The company was ordered to pay $46,428.57 plus a surcharge of $18,571.43 resulting in a total of $65,000.

According to the Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, employers must provide approved protective equipment to their employees as required by regulations.

Oxbow is about 220 kilometres southeast of Regina.