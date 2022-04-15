Alberta car insurance industry tracked more in premiums, less in claims in 2020 than 2019

The Alberta vehicle insurance industry collected $1.32 billion more in premiums than it paid out in claims for 2020. (Kevin Frayer/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Alberta's auto insurance companies collected more in premiums and paid out less in claims in 2020 compared to 2019.

That's according to the Superintendent of Insurance 2020 Annual Report posted online Thursday.

For 2019, the car insurance industry collected $1.15 billion more in premiums than it paid out in claims. In 2020, that number rose to $1.32 billion.

The claims ratio — the amount made in claims compared to premiums brought in — was 77 per cent in 2020, two per cent less than in 2019. In 2018, that ratio was 80 per cent.

The industry saw $5.8 billion in premiums in 2020, around $400 million more than the previous year. Direct claims were at $4.5 billion compared to $4.3 billion in 2019.e

The Opposition NDP said Friday that the difference has been spurred by the UCP government's decision in 2019 to let an auto insurance rate cap set by the previous government to expire.

"They're fleecing Alberta drivers with the help of the UCP," energy critic Kathleen Ganley said at a news conference Friday. "Many Albertans parked their cars and barely drove in 2020."

2021 premium decreases

The UCP government said in 2019 that the end of the rate cap was to ensure the sustainability of the auto insurance industry. Premiums saw a precipitous rise following the expiry — financial technology firm LowerRates.ca calculated a 19.2 per cent increase in 2020 overall.

The firm marked a downward trend in early 2021 however, noting the impact of COVID-19 as well as a demonstrated willingness by companies to insure new customers.

Kassandra Kitz, press secretary for the provincial finance minister, said there were several disadvantages to the rate cap, including that many drivers had to pay a full year's premium up-front rather than monthly. She said many Albertans actually experienced rate increases of more than five per cent while it was in effect.

Kitz said the government is committed to finding ways to improve the system.

Story continues

"That's why we introduced Bill 41 last session that made legislative and regulatory changes to stabilize auto insurance rates, enhance medical care benefits, and ensure more options and flexibility for drivers," she said Friday.

The largest shift in the legislation, which passed in the fall of 2020 with much of it coming into effect this January, was moving Alberta to a direct compensation for property damage model.

Kitz referenced seven insurers that had filed for rate reductions since the announcement of the new measures, ranging from 2 to 2.71 per cent.

The Alberta Insurance Rate Board's website currently lists a reduction of 0.83 per cent for private passenger vehicles over the previous 12 months as of March 31.

Responding to claims by the opposition that the government had tried to bury the 2020 report, Kitz said that the same information could be found elsewhere and that the office had paused production to assess the need for it.

It has since taken action to continue the annual publication, she said.