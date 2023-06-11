Storm threat, poor air quality continue in Alberta on Sunday

It’s a hot, smoky, and stormy weekend in Alberta as an active weather pattern focuses on the province. Poor air quality from raging wildfires could prove irksome for vulnerable folks, while communities across the south contend with the risk for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Sunday

Areas: Southern and central Alberta, as well as portions of British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Weather: A widespread risk for thunderstorms exists on the Prairies again Sunday as a boundary serves as both the trigger and focus for storms to thrive on ample instability over the region.

Sunday’s most potent storms could produce large hail, strong wind gusts, and heavy rains. Folks in and around Calgary should pay close attention to the risk for heavy rainfall, as slow-moving storms will lead to the potential for localized flooding through the early evening hours.

PRSunday

Heat moderates Sunday, but poor air quality continues

Heat warnings that spread over much of Alberta on Saturday will drop by Sunday as temperatures begin to moderate across the region.

Calgary should make it up to about 22°C for an afternoon high, with Edmonton coming in a little warmer at about 24°C—the latter of which is a far cry from the 30-degree days we’ve seen since the middle of last week.

Temperatures will jump a bit for the first half of the workweek before cooler air slides in on Wednesday and sticks around for at least a couple of days.

AB AQHI

The renewed heat and ongoing dry conditions will contribute to an extreme fire danger into the weekend across much of Alberta. Residents will have to closely monitor the threat for wildfire growth and the ignition of new blazes in the days ahead.

Wildfires burning throughout Western Canada will contribute to poor air quality throughout Alberta for the next couple of days. The latest air quality health index for Edmonton and Calgary both shows ‘high risk’ air quality in both cities for the day Sunday.

Forecasters expect wildfire smoke to migrate toward southern communities by the end of the weekend, so cities and towns throughout southern Alberta should prepare for deteriorating air quality and hazy skies at times on Sunday and lasting into early next week.

