Alberta bill would open door for road and bridge tolls on new projects

Alberta Transportation plans to charge user fees to finance a new bridge over the Peace River to replace the aging La Crete ferry in northern Alberta, an act enabled by a new bill introduced in the legislature Tuesday.

Bill 43, the Financing Alberta's Strategic Transportation (FAST) Act, would allow the government to use tolls to finance new roads and bridges.

Transportation Minster Ric McIver said tolls would only apply to new projects, and only in cases where there are other routes people can use for free.

"In other words, as an Albertan, if you never want to pay a toll in your life, you don't have to, period," McIver said.

The minister said the fees would only go toward the cost of the project, not into general government revenue and the tolls would end once the project is paid for.

The $200-million Highway 597 bridge over the Peace River would be the first project financed in this manner if the bill passes.

McIver said the plan has the support of both Mackenzie Country and the La Crete Chamber of Commerce because they would rather have a bridge than a new ferry. He said the project could be completed by 2025 or 2026 using toll financing.

However, it isn't clear whether the highway has the traffic volume to finance the construction.

McIver said the ministry has tracked the number of vehicles that use the highway and the figures suggest it would take about 30 years to pay for the bridge.