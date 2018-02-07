Alberta bans spear-hunting after controversial bear-hunting video

EDMONTON — Spear-hunting is being banned in Alberta following an outcry when an American hunter killed a black bear with a spear.

The province says it is updating hunting rules to make sure big game animals don't suffer unnecessarily and to discourage reckless hunting.

The government pledged to change the rules after the graphic online video of the bear's death surfaced in 2016.

Rifles, shotguns and conventional archery gear will still be legal.

The new rules will also require larger shotgun pellets to ensure the animal is killed quickly.

The updated rules come into effect in time for the 2018 hunting season.

The Canadian Press