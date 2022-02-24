'Credible but cautious': Alberta budget out of red; forecasts rosy economic future

·4 min read

EDMONTON — Alberta’s budget is out of the red, forecasts a rosy economic future and promises big-bucks spending on hospitals, health care and programs to plug gaps in its burgeoning labour force.

Finance Minister Travis Toews says the 2022 budget forecasts a $500-million surplus, with small surpluses projected in years after that.

It's been seven years since the province's last balanced budget and the surplus represents a profound turnaround from recent budgets drowning in staggering multibillion-dollar deficits.

Toews says Alberta’s economy will fully recover from the contraction that first started in 2014 and the province will lead the nation in economic growth.

Rocketing revenues from oil and gas are the prime motivator, but years of belt-tightening and a diversified economy have also played a significant role, he said Thursday.

“Without the flattening of this operating expense curve, we would not be presenting a balanced budget today.”

The forecast surplus is yet another huge pendulum swing for a province that for decades has been riding the dizzying highs and subterranean lows of oil and gas prices.

Case in point: A year ago, Toews forecast an $18.2-billion deficit for the budget year that ends March 31. That is now expected to be a small fraction of that — $3.2 billion.

The United Conservative government is expecting to get $13.8 billion from non-renewables this year, which would make it the second-highest such take recorded. Oilsands royalties alone would account for $10 billion of that.

West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark price for North American oil, was trading above US$92 a barrel Thursday. The province is predicting a more modest $70 per barrel average over the upcoming year, dropping into the mid-$60 range in the years following.

“We’re using, I would say, credible but cautious energy projections,” Toews said.

Asked if Alberta remains on the energy-price roller-coaster, he replied: “What I can say confidently is we have a far more sustainable fiscal reality today than we had four years ago.”

The budget forecasts $62.6 billion in total government revenue offset by $59.4 billion in base expenses. That's before extra COVID-19 spending and money to unload cancelled rail contracts to move crude signed by the previous NDP government.

Taxpayer-supported debt is forecast to be $94.7 billion. Debt servicing costs are projected to rise slightly to $2.7 billion.

Despite the better bottom line, the province is predicting the debt to grow in the next two years to fund commitments to create jobs, grow the economy and build health-care capacity.

The budget adds $600 million to the health operating budget, a commitment rising to $1.8 billion in 2024-25.

The money is to finance new intensive care beds, hospital spaces, lab and hospital expansion and to help recruit more physicians and nurses, particularly to fill vacancies in rural and remote areas.

Waves of COVID-19 patients put hospitals and emergency wards under severe strain and pushed the system to the brink of collapse during the fourth wave late last year.

Premier Jason Kenney has said the pandemic underlined flaws in a system in which Alberta pays comparatively more for health care but gets less in terms of per capita bed space and other services. The added cash is aimed at fixing that disparity.

The province also plans to fill gaps in the labour market.

The government is aiming to invest $72 million over the next three years to expand charter schools and collegiate programs to increase opportunities in science, high-tech, engineering, math, and trades.

There is to be $171 million over three years to create 7,000 new post-secondary spots in high-demand areas, including computer and data science, finance, agricultural science, health and aviation.

The Opposition NDP has said the budget needs to address the immediate concerns of working families.

NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley has said the bottom line may be better, but benefits are not trickling down to ordinary Albertans. She said Kenney’s previous inflation de-indexing changes have boosted tax payments for families and reduced supports for the most vulnerable.

Notley has also said that UCP policy changes have led to sky-high power and utility bills, hefty insurance premiums and higher fees for school, tuition and even camping.

The budget promises natural gas bill rebates for consumers. A utilities rebate will be triggered if gas prices exceed $6.50 a gigajoule.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Spain: Opposition party to choose new leader in April

    MADRID (AP) — Spain's top opposition leader Pablo Casado will remain in charge of the Popular Party until early April, when party members are expected to choose a new leadership following an ugly internal clash that, according to early surveys, has benefited the conservatives' rivals in the far right. In a meeting that stretched until the early hours of Thursday, Casado resisted pressure from senior party members to resign immediately following a public exchange of accusations of corruption with

  • Live updates: Ukraine leader urges sanctions against Russia

    The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis: ___ KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the leaders of the European Union, who held an emergency summit on Thursday, to “stand side by side with Ukraine and stop the aggressor.” In a statement published on his page in the messaging app Telegram, Ukraine’s leader called for “powerful economic and financial sanctions” on Russia, including cutting off SWIFT and imposing an embargo on oil and gas trade. “Europe’s fate is being d

  • Russia-addled Wall Street may be banking on a rescue

    Dispatches from Wall Street — where tensions between Russia and Ukraine turned hot overnight, displacing fears of inflation fighting central bankers — have become decidedly bleak these days.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage massive comeback despite Russia invasion of Ukraine

    U.S. stocks staged a massive reversal Thursday after Wall Street’s main benchmarks each plunged more than 2% in early trading as Russia's military invasion of Ukraine roiled financial markets around the globe.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis won't stop Fed from jacking up interest rates: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs says the Federal Reserve won't be budged on its rate hiking ambitions by the developing Ukraine-Russia crisis.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Just what a vulnerable world economy didn’t need — a conflict that accelerates inflation, rattles markets and portends trouble for everyone from European consumers to indebted Chinese developers and families in Africa that face soaring food prices. Russia's attack on Ukraine and retaliatory sanctions from the West may not portend another global recession. The two countries together account for less than 2% of the world's gross domestic product. And many regional economies remai

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Five to Know: Kripps wins bronze for Canada's 26th medal as Games come to a close

    BEIJING — KRIPPS MAKES IT 26 Justin Kripps looked up to the sky to savour the moment. The Canadian had just held off the determined German opposition to win bronze in four-man bobsled by six-hundredths of a second. Kripps exchanged hugs with his elated teammates – Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C.; Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont.; and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask. – then paused for a moment of reflection. "It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," said the 35-year-old. "It was such a battl

  • Gilles' set-piece goal gives Canada a rare win over Germany at Arnold Clark Cup

    NORWICH, United Kingdom — Short on options in attack, Canada looked to its defence Sunday in scoring a rare win over European heavyweight Germany. Centre back Vanessa Gilles' early goal lifted Canada past the third-ranked Germans, a 1-0 decision that moved the Olympic champions atop the standings at the four-team Arnold Clark Cup. It was only Canada's second win in 17 meetings (2-15-0) with Germany. The sixth-ranked Canadian (1-0-1) women face No. 9 Spain (0-0-2) on Wednesday at Wolverhampton's

  • Doughty, Kempe score twice in Kings' 5-3 victory at Arizona

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Drew Doughty and Adrian Kempe scored two goals apiece and the Los Angeles Kings rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Doughty, Kempe and Trevor Moore each scored in a 3:39 span early the third period as the Kings overcame a two-goal deficit for the second time in two nights, following a 4-3 overtime victory at Vegas on Friday. Cal Petersen had 20 saves. The Kings are 6-0-2 in their last eight road games and have won their last six games in A

  • Maple Leafs home misery against Blues continue with 6-3 defeat

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to struggle at home against the St. Louis Blues. Veterans Brandon Saad, captain Ryan O'Reilly and Pavel Buchnevich scored unanswered goals in the third period to push the Blues to a 6-3 win at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday and improve their record to 14-1-2 in their last 17 trips to Toronto, dating back to April 1, 1998. The Blues gave the Maple Leafs fits off the rush all game, utilizing their speed off the counter-attack. "We knew that they were going

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Canada's Justin Kripps wins bronze in four-man bobsled at Beijing Olympics

    YANQING, China — A third-place result felt like a victory for pilot Justin Kripps and his four-man Canadian bobsled crew at the Beijing Games. With the top two sleds well in front entering Sunday's final two heats, Kripps did just enough to finish ahead of Germany's Christoph Hafer for a bronze medal. The difference between the podium and fourth place was just six-hundredths of a second. "There's nothing like it," Kripps said. "The pressure and the buildup at the Games is so intense. "When you c

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • At Olympics, cybersecurity worries linger in background

    BEIJING (AP) — Warnings to use disposable “burner” phones and laptops. Privacy-protecting software. Concerns about a security flaw in an official Games smartphone app. Such precautions fueled unease about data privacy for competitors and attendees at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Not everyone heeded them. “Honestly, I’ve been coming to China for 12 years or whatever, and I’m not that important,” Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris said. “Maybe if I was a diplomat or something, then I’d switch o

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Elias Lindholm extended his goal streak to seven games notching the go-ahead goal 7:31 into the third period on Saturday as the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine games with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken. Lindholm has nine goals over the span and is up to 22 on the season. Assisting on Matthew Tkachuk's first-period goal as well, Lindholm also has a nine-game point streak (eight goals, seven assists). Tkachuk also had an assist for a two-point game for Calgary