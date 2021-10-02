Dan Biggar - Albert Tuisue's moment of madness sinks London Irish as Dan Biggar kicks Northampton Saints winner - GETTY IMAGES

Northampton Saints 23 London Irish 21

Strange as it sounds for a team that were 17-0 down, but London Irish threw this match away with Fijian Albert Tuisue the prime culprit for a heart-wrenching loss.

After Northampton dominated an opening quarter in which Tom Collins and Matt Proctor crossed, London Irish controlled the rest of the match, squeezing the life out of the Saints in the tight. They had approximately 384 kicks to the corner and their maul accounted for two yellow cards and three tries – a Agustin Creevy pushover, a penalty score and, indirectly, Tom Parton’s 63rd minute score which gave the visiting team the lead for the first time in the match. The game – and a first victory of the season – was theirs for the taking, particularly once Teimana Harrison knocked on inside their 22.

Then came Tuisue’s moment of madness. From the scrum, a round of handbags erupted which just seemed to be calming down when Tuisue twice butted heads with Northampton prop Alex Waller. It was hardly GBH but it was petulant, needless and ultimately hugely costly as it was picked up by the television match official, David Rose. Dan Biggar, who had been lying in a heap moments earlier – “he was just resting” according to Chris Boyd – converted the resulting penalty.

That proved the decisive score but as with last week’s draw against Sale it came down to the final play of the game for Irish as Paddy Jackson’s drop goal attempt was deflected wide. Even then there was further drama as Rose called a no-arms tackle against returning Lion Courtney Lawes, who had come off the bench with 35 minutes to go. Roughly 12,000 hearts were in mouths as referee Tom Foley ruled that Lawes had attempted to use his arms despite being just a couple of inches off the turf.

So Saints remain unbeaten, three wins from three, but that provided little relief to Northampton director of rugby Boyd, who was not too quietly fuming with his own team’s performance. “In a word that was rubbish,” Boyd said. “There were only two good things about today: the four points and the first 15 minutes. The rest was rubbish.

“We did not really fire a shot in the second half but found a way to come away with four points. That’s the most positive thing is that we can be so far short of where we think we are capable of playing. That’s the sign of a lucky team. We could have lost last week and we should have lost this week but the world moves in mysterious ways sometimes.”

Whatever frustration Boyd was feeling would have been felt much more acutely by counterpart Declan Kidney, particularly after they also rallied from 17 points down against Sale last week. “Maybe we should start at 17-0 down because it takes us 80 minutes to get it back,” Kidney said. Irish barely touched the ball in the opening quarter, although Lions fly half Biggar was quickly given a warm welcome by a non-too-subtle shove by Ollie Hassell-Collins that projected the Wales fly half into the granite frame of Tuisue. Biggar, who had already opened the scoring with a penalty, dusted himself down to send the a penalty spiralling into the 22. From the lineout, centres Dingwall and Proctor both carried well and then scrum half Alex Mitchell sniped. With numbers on the left, Dingwall rejoined the attack to put Collins over in the corner which was impressively executed given the conditions.

At this stage, Northampton were scoring at more than a point a minute and extended their lead to 17-0. This time it was South African No 8 Juarno Augustus who broke the gainline allowing George Furbank to thread a cute grubber through for Proctor to touchdown.

Irish slowly ground their way into the game as they repeatedly sent their penalties into the corner. At the fifth time of asking, they finally capitalised as Argentinean hooker Creevy was driven over. The second half started in exactly the same fashion and Northampton’s indiscipline started to pay as Api Ratuniyarawa and Paul Hill were sent to the sin-bin in the space of three minutes. The second offence for changing his bind on a maul resulted in a penalty try.

Biggar provided some brief respite with his second penalty before yet another Irish made hay from yet another maul. This time they moved the ball and Ollie Hassell-Collins spun out of two tackles to put Parton over. Irish, however, failed to captialise on their ascendancy due to the bone-headed actions of Tuisue.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 3-0, Biggar pen; 8-0, Collins try; 10-0, Biggar con; 15-0, Proctor try; 17-0, Biggar con; 17-5, Creevy try; 17-7, Jackson con; 17-14, pen try; 20-14, Biggar pen; 20-19, Parton try; 20-21, Jackson con; 23-21, Biggar pen.

Northampton Saints: G Furbank; O Sleightholme, M Proctor, F Dingwall, T Collins; D Biggar, A Mitchell; N Auterac (A Waller, 50), S Matavesi (J Fish, 63), P Hill (E Painter, 56), A Coles, A Ratuniyarawa, T Wood, L Ludlam (C Lawes, 55), J Augustus (T Harrison, 58) Sin-bin: Ratuniyarawa 43-53, Hill 45.

London Irish: T Parton; B Loader, C Rona, B van Rensburg (M Williams, 74), O Hassell-Collins; P Jackson, N Phipps (B White, 54); W Goodrick-Clarke (A Dell, 57) A Creevy (M Cornish, 48) O Hoskins (M van der Merwe, 57), R Simmons (S Mafi, 47), A Coleman, M Rogerson (G Nott, 71), B Donnell (S O’Brien, 41), A Tuisue.

Replacements: 16 Matt Cornish, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Marcel van der Merwe, 19 George Nott, 20 Steve Mafi, 21 Sean O’Brien, 22 Ben White, 23 Matt Williams.

Referee: T Foley.

Attendance: 12,025.