Albert Pujols reaches MLB's exclusive 700-homer club with 2-HR game vs. Dodgers

Barry Bonds. Hank Aaron. Babe Ruth. Albert Pujols. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Albert Pujols rejuvenated his career at Dodger Stadium last season. Now he's made history in it.

The legendary St. Louis Cardinals first baseman hit one home run, then another against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday to join MLB's exclusive 700-homer club. He joins the rarified air of Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.

The first homer came in the third-inning against Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney, a no-doubter to left field that traveled 434 feet.

One at-bat later, Pujols came up to bat again with two runners on base. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts decided to pull the left-handed Heaney for the right-handed Phil Bickford, but the platoon advantage didn't matter.

Pujols bashed another ball to left field and entered a club that once felt impossible.

Albert Pujols - St. Louis Cardinals (21) (700) pic.twitter.com/kWAAVNMKeA — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) September 24, 2022

The home runs bring Pujols up to 21 homers on the season and 14 since Aug. 10, an absurd power surge that injected an excitement into the National League only possible with a real home run chase.