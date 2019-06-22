Albert Pujols makes emotional return to St. Louis

Friday was an emotional night for Albert Pujols as he returned to Busch Stadium for the first time in nearly eight years after leaving the Cardinals to sign with the Angels.

During his first at-bat, Pujols received a long standing ovation that lasted about 1 minute and 20 seconds. The cheers might have lasted even longer had Michael Wacha waited to throw his first pitch to Pujols.

“He probably deserved about five minutes more of that (first) ovation," Wacha said.

He also had a special moment as he hugged catcher Yadier Molina — one of just two remaining teammates from when he played for St. Louis.

"I was pretty close from dropping a couple tears there, I think, especially when I hugged Yadi," Pujols said (per ESPN). "We had that little moment to ourselves right there."

What a moment.



Pujols also received standing ovations for his other two at-bats during the game. Fans finally had a chance to pay tribute to the 39-year-old player, who led the Cardinals to a World Series championship during his final season with St. Louis in 2011.

"It's just amazing. Started my career here, 11 years, the success that I had here, nine playoffs, two World Series, the best fans in baseball," Pujols said. "I use the (saying) that I came here as little boy and I left as a really strong and grown man."

Angels manager Brad Ausmus said he wasn't surprised to see the reaction from Cardinals fans as 48,423 — the second-largest crowd in Busch Stadium history — packed the stands.

"I expected it. Having played here many times, I've seen how Cardinal fans react to even visiting players," Ausmus said.

The only downside to the night for Pujols was the Cardinals ended up winning, 5-1.