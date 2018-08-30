Albert Pujols injury update: Veteran likely done for season after knee surgery

The Angels announced Albert Pujols is out for 6-8 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee.

The Angels announced Albert Pujols will be out 6-8 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Wednesday.

This will likely put an end to the 10-time All-Star's season as there are less than six weeks left on the schedule.

Pujols is batting .245 with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs for the Angels this season.

He passed Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth on the all-time home run list when he hit his 631st July 26.

He currently has 633 home runs in his career.

Pujols, 38, has three years left on the 10-year, $240 million deal he signed with Los Angeles in 2012.

