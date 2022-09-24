Albert Pujols hits 699th career home run to move to the brink of history

LOS ANGELES – Albert Pujols belted home run No. 699 Friday night at Dodger Stadium, moving him within one of a historic milestone.

Pujols, the St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter, needs just one more home run to become only the fourth major league player to hit 700. He would become the first Latino player to join an elite group that includes Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).

Pujols hit home run No. 699 against Dodgers pitcher Andrew Heaney. It was a two-run shot to left field that put the Cardinals up 2-0 in the top of the third inning.

Home run No. 700 is likely, but it’s no guarantee.

Pujols, 42, who said he will retire at the end of the season – his 22nd season in the major leagues – has 10 games left after Friday night to hit No. 700 before the regular season ends and the record book closes.

He has 20 home runs this season and belted career homer No. 698 on Sept. 16 against the Cincinnati Reds.

Albert Pujols watches the flight of home run No. 699.

Before the game, after a tribute video for Pujols was played on the two scoreboards in the outfield, the fans gave Pujols a standing ovation. It was a homecoming of sorts for Pujols, who played 85 games with the Dodgers last season, rejuvenating his career after being released by the Los Angeles Angels and considering retirement.

Given a chance to address the crowd before the game began, Pujols said, “Well, I just want to take this opportunity to thank all of you Dodgers fans.’’

