Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin fastest in final practice
Anton De Pasquale was the early pacesetter with a 1m56.414s, before the Shell Mustangs took over from the eight-minute mark onwards.
It was Fabian Coulthard that lowered the benchmark first with a 1m55.957s, that time bested by teammate McLaughlin's 1m55.851s at the mid-way point of the session.
The pre-qualifying Happy Hour started with three minutes to go, De Pasquale going quickest with a 1m55.456s.
The Erebus driver was immediately swamped by Chaz Mostert and Jamie Whincup, who went first and second with a 1m55.171s and 1m55.353s respectively.
David Reynolds and Cam Waters both had cracks at top spot right on the flag, the Tickford driver going closest with a time less than a tenth shy of Mostert.
McLaughlin then bulldozed his way to the top to the tune of six-tenths with a 1m54.551s right at the death, Coulthard only able to close the gap to two-tenths on his qualifying sim lap.
Mostert slipped back to third thanks to the Penske Fords' late improvement, followed by Waters, Reynolds and Whincup.
Nick Percat ended up seventh in the late rush despite complaining of a faulty dash, De Pasquale was eighth, and Tickford pair Lee Holdsworth and Will Davison rounded out the Top 10.
Shane van Gisbergen was outside the first 10 for a second session running, the Kiwi just 20th despite getting a full session of running under his belt.
1
17
Ford Mustang GT
1'54.5518
2
12
Ford Mustang GT
1'54.7700
0.2182
3
55
Ford Mustang GT
1'55.1711
0.6193
4
6
Ford Mustang GT
1'55.2463
0.6945
5
9
Holden Commodore ZB
1'55.2721
0.7203
6
88
Holden Commodore ZB
1'55.3531
0.8013
7
8
Holden Commodore ZB
1'55.4359
0.8841
8
99
Holden Commodore ZB
1'55.4566
0.9048
9
5
Ford Mustang GT
1'55.4860
0.9342
10
23
Ford Mustang GT
1'55.5142
0.9624
11
15
Nissan Altima L33
1'55.6807
1.1289
12
22
Holden Commodore ZB
1'55.7836
1.2318
13
2
Holden Commodore ZB
1'55.9507
1.3989
14
7
Nissan Altima L33
1'55.9695
1.4177
15
14
Holden Commodore ZB
1'56.0009
1.4491
16
18
Holden Commodore ZB
1'56.1073
1.5555
17
3
Nissan Altima L33
1'56.1124
1.5606
18
33
Holden Commodore ZB
1'56.1329
1.5811
19
34
Holden Commodore ZB
1'56.3294
1.7776
20
97
Holden Commodore ZB
1'56.3716
1.8198
21
35
Holden Commodore ZB
1'56.6052
2.0534
22
78
Nissan Altima L33
1'57.2360
2.6842
23
21
Holden Commodore ZB
1'57.3477
2.7959
24
19
Holden Commodore ZB
1'57.7052
3.1534