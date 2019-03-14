Albert Park Supercars: McLaughlin fastest in final practice

Andrew van Leeuwen
motorsport.com

Anton De Pasquale was the early pacesetter with a 1m56.414s, before the Shell Mustangs took over from the eight-minute mark onwards.

It was Fabian Coulthard that lowered the benchmark first with a 1m55.957s, that time bested by teammate McLaughlin's 1m55.851s at the mid-way point of the session.

The pre-qualifying Happy Hour started with three minutes to go, De Pasquale going quickest with a 1m55.456s.

The Erebus driver was immediately swamped by Chaz Mostert and Jamie Whincup, who went first and second with a 1m55.171s and 1m55.353s respectively.

David Reynolds and Cam Waters both had cracks at top spot right on the flag, the Tickford driver going closest with a time less than a tenth shy of Mostert.

McLaughlin then bulldozed his way to the top to the tune of six-tenths with a 1m54.551s right at the death, Coulthard only able to close the gap to two-tenths on his qualifying sim lap.

Mostert slipped back to third thanks to the Penske Fords' late improvement, followed by Waters, Reynolds and Whincup.

Nick Percat ended up seventh in the late rush despite complaining of a faulty dash, De Pasquale was eighth, and Tickford pair Lee Holdsworth and Will Davison rounded out the Top 10.

Shane van Gisbergen was outside the first 10 for a second session running, the Kiwi just 20th despite getting a full session of running under his belt.

1

17

New Zealand
New Zealand

Scott McLaughlin

Ford Mustang GT

1'54.5518

 

2

12

New Zealand
New Zealand

Fabian Coulthard

Ford Mustang GT

1'54.7700

0.2182

3

55

Australia
Australia

Chaz Mostert

Ford Mustang GT

1'55.1711

0.6193

4

6

Australia
Australia

Cameron Waters

Ford Mustang GT

1'55.2463

0.6945

5

9

Australia
Australia

David Reynolds

Holden Commodore ZB

1'55.2721

0.7203

6

88

Australia
Australia

Jamie Whincup

Holden Commodore ZB

1'55.3531

0.8013

7

8

Australia
Australia

Nick Percat

Holden Commodore ZB

1'55.4359

0.8841

8

99

Australia
Australia

Anton De Pasquale

Holden Commodore ZB

1'55.4566

0.9048

9

5

Australia
Australia

Lee Holdsworth

Ford Mustang GT

1'55.4860

0.9342

10

23

Australia
Australia

Will Davison

Ford Mustang GT

1'55.5142

0.9624

11

15

Australia
Australia

Rick Kelly

Nissan Altima L33

1'55.6807

1.1289

12

22

Australia
Australia

James Courtney

Holden Commodore ZB

1'55.7836

1.2318

13

2

Australia
Australia

Scott Pye

Holden Commodore ZB

1'55.9507

1.3989

14

7

New Zealand
New Zealand

Andre Heimgartner

Nissan Altima L33

1'55.9695

1.4177

15

14

Australia
Australia

Tim Slade

Holden Commodore ZB

1'56.0009

1.4491

16

18

Australia
Australia

Mark Winterbottom

Holden Commodore ZB

1'56.1073

1.5555

17

3

Garry Jacobson

Nissan Altima L33

1'56.1124

1.5606

18

33

New Zealand
New Zealand

Richie Stanaway

Holden Commodore ZB

1'56.1329

1.5811

19

34

Australia
Australia

James Golding

Holden Commodore ZB

1'56.3294

1.7776

20

97

New Zealand
New Zealand

Shane van Gisbergen

Holden Commodore ZB

1'56.3716

1.8198

21

35

Australia
Australia

Todd Hazelwood

Holden Commodore ZB

1'56.6052

2.0534

22

78

Switzerland
Switzerland

Simona de Silvestro

Nissan Altima L33

1'57.2360

2.6842

23

21

Australia
Australia

Macauley Jones

Holden Commodore ZB

1'57.3477

2.7959

24

19

Australia
Australia

Jack Le Brocq

Holden Commodore ZB

1'57.7052

3.1534

