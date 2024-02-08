Albert Breer discusses potential trade destination for Justin Fields

The Chicago Bears are the center of offseason discussions regarding their quarterback situation, where the expectation is they’ll draft USC’s Caleb Williams with the first overall pick.

That would spell the end of Justin Fields’ tenure in Chicago, but there should be no shortage of interest around the NFL for a young, talented quarterback who’s one of the league’s most electric players.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer discussed one potential trade destination for Fields: the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers keep talking like they’re planning to add more than nominal competition for Kenny Pickett in the offseason. “We’re not closing the door on anything,” owner Art Rooney said. Could that mean bringing in, say, Justin Fields to compete? I wouldn’t close the door on that, especially with the powers that be in Pittsburgh having a good bond with the folks at Ohio State, where Fields starred in 2019 and ’20.

The Steelers have quarterback questions of their own as former first-round pick Kenny Pickett hasn’t lived up to expectations. Given Pittsburgh isn’t in a position to draft one of the top three quarterback prospects sitting at No. 20 in the NFL draft, they could trade for Fields to compete with Pickett for their starting quarterback job.

As for what that would cost them, the expectation is it would be at least a second-round pick — although ESPN’s Adam Schefter wouldn’t rule out the idea of Chicago landing a first rounder for Fields.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire