Albany pulls away from Kent State 78-68 behind Charles

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- Travis Charles scored 19 points with nine rebounds and five assists, and his jumper sparked a game-changing run that let Albany pull away from Kent State for a 78-68 win on Thursday night to conclude non-conference play.

David Nichols scored 15 points, Joe Cremo added 14 with nine assists and Devonte Campbell had 11 for Albany (12-3), which starts America East Conference play Jan. 3 against Hartford.

Adonis De La Rosa's dunk broke a 29-all halftime tie and the Golden Flashes stayed a possession ahead until Charles tied it at 35 with a jumper. Campbell made the go-ahead free throw and Albany pulled away on a 13-2 run for a 46-37 lead with 12:28 left. Charles' layup capped an 11-2 run for a 57-43 lead, but Kent State closed to 69-61 with 2:14 to go after scoring seven straight.

Nichols hit a 3-pointer and the Golden Flashes got no closer than 10 from there.

Albany made 25 free throws to the Golden Flashes' nine, and shot 50 percent from the floor to Kent State's 41.2 percent.

Jaylin Walker scored 20 points, De La Rosa added 18 with eight rebounds, and Kevin Zabo and Desmond Ridenour scored 10 apiece for Kent State (6-7).