Albanian wallets fat with cash as cities are stripped of their young heading to Britain

When asked why Albanians want to come to the UK, Besnik Cahani laughs and points at his pockets.

The 58-year-old knows only too well the benefits of having a relative brave the illegal journey – it is the one his son made seven years ago hiding in a lorry.

“He is sending £100 back here and my pocket is getting fat with Albanian lek,” Mr Cahani said, adding with widening eyes that “sometimes at Christmas or New Year, he sends £200”.

As he stood on the potholed streets of Kukes, a small city in the mountains in northern Albania more than 1,300 miles from Britain, many of the BMWs and Mercedes that passed carried UK number plates.

Imported high-end cars, some of which are stolen or bought and imported using criminal money, have become a “status symbol” across the region.

And it is not just cars. Kamez, on the outskirts of the capital Tirana, is one of the country’s fastest-growing areas. Where there were fields 25 years ago, there are now hundreds of grand three-storey houses rarely seen in the country, all built with money that foreign workers have sent home to their families.

The lure is now so great that in many of the poorest regions in northern Albania there are no young men left and more are leaving every single day. They are tempted by gangs who promote a fictitious lifestyle and advertise cheap crossing on social media platforms such as TikTok.

A drop in the price of the crossing, prompted by the ease with which smugglers can take people across the Channel on small boats, has only made things worse.

The cost has dropped by about a fifth in a year, from £15,000 in 2021 – when most were making the journey on lorries – to £3,000 for a boat crossing now. In response to the influx, the UK Government has announced that it is pumping millions into the Kukes region to improve jobs and infrastructure.

Just last month, Alastair King-Smith, Britain’s ambassador to Albania, visited the city and pleaded with parents not to allow their children to be “exploited” by “criminals and traffickers” who are “forcing them into the underworld”.

Investment is coming, he promised. But people on the street of Kukes have not not heard of this investment, and they are wary of whether it will make any difference to their lives because of corruption among officials.

“There is nothing left here. We are finished,” said 35-year-old Fabian, who works as a waiter for €150 (£129) a month and laments over the fact that he can barely afford a cigarette, let alone support a family.

He said that the investment would be welcome. But if it is handed to the Albanian government, it will disappear into the corrupt system which has left them without jobs, the factories and the mines closed.

“Every single day, people are going,” he told The Telegraph. “And if I could, I would have left in a second.”

Edmond Panariti, the country’s former minister of foreign affairs, said that the country is stuck in a “vicious cycle” and the more people are leaving, the more people want to leave.

The “roots of the problem” lay in Albania, he said. “If you ask young people what they think about their future, then they will tell you that they do not have one here, that they have to leave.”

Wages are low and the cost of living is skyrocketing. People cannot find jobs or afford an education or healthcare. The natural resources that the country is rich with, such as copper and chromium, benefit only the corporations and corrupt officials.

Meanwhile, the spoils of illegal migration and crime are set to receive an amnesty. Any Albanian citizen living at home or abroad can put €2 million (£1.7 million) into the banking system, no questions asked, under plans being finalised by Tirana. They will get to keep the cash in return for up to 10 per cent tax.

In a country dealing with issues such as money laundering and corruption, this does not discourage either illegal migration or illicit activity, said Mr Panariti.

“Our people are under threat,” he told The Telegraph as he called on his government to address issues of poverty and people trafficking.

“Young people are getting used by organised crime gangs. There are estimated to be around 2,000 Albanians in prison in the UK, and there are 5,000 people in prison in here. If things continue like this, then in three to four years, there will be many Albanians in jail in the UK as there are in Albania.

“We need to be able to provide hope for people so that they stay here, especially those in the north living in extreme poverty. Our country is turning into a desert and we need to stop the tide.”

‘Better to take risk and have a life’

When approached by The Telegraph, Albania’s ministry for Europe and foreign affairs did not respond to questions about corruption or the plans for a fiscal amnesty.

But for thousands like Mr Cahani, whose life has been transformed, it will take more than a promise of new jobs and infrastructure to persuade him that there is not a better future in England.

His son, now 27, has the right to remain through his French wife and Mr Cahani is preparing the papers to move to London to be reunited with his family.

“People are so depressed here that they are saying that everything would be better if they could get to the UK,” he said.

“They know that they have two possibilities: that they might be drowned in the sea or they might make it. They know the consequences, but they know that there is nothing here, so better to take the risk and have a life.”