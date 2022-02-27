Albanian gangs corner market in cannabis farms

TELEMMGLPICT000255931866.jpeg

Albanian gangs are cornering the market in cannabis farms as they exploit modern slavery laws to avoid prosecution, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has warned.

NCA investigators say Albanians have brought a ruthless professionalism to cannabis farming that has displaced the Vietnamese as the main domestically-produced source of the drug.

After gaining a stranglehold over the cocaine market in London and south east of England, Albanian gangs have in the past five years imported expertise gained from industrial-scale cannabis farming in their home country to the UK, according to the NCA.

“They have brought in their own expertise, their own cannabis growers - gardeners as we call them, their own electricians, their own facilitators, their own hydroponic setups. Everything you need to grow it successfully on an industrial scale, they have brought in,” said NCA intelligence manager Ged McCann.

“If you speak to any single police force, the biggest issue with cannabis at the moment is Albanians. With cannabis comes associated violence, mostly because other groups are trying to thieve off the Albanians and vice versa.

“That will lead to violence, firearms and a lot of stabbings and kidnappings and some fairly extreme violence. That’s something we are very conscious of at the moment. We think that it’s growing. That is a real issue for us.”

When police raid the disused industrial buildings or residential properties housing the cannabis farms, the “labourers” often claim that they are victims of trafficking and exploitation to avoid prosecution and deportation.

In its annual strategy report, the NCA noted that Albanian nationals were “increasingly reported as being exploited in cannabis cultivation in England and Wales, primarily influenced by changes in the control of the marketplace.”

However, an NCA source said: “They will claim they are victims of modern trafficking and should not be prosecuted. We genuinely believe they know what they're doing. They are not being forced into it. They are there to make good money.”

One case last summer saw four Albanian “gardeners” who were caught with 70 plants and 100kg of harvested cannabis in a house in south west Wales claim they feared for their safety if they returned to Albania because of unpaid debts to the gang that trafficked them into the UK.

One had been referred to the national system for victims of exploitation although the judge said their story - that they had been recruited to work in the farm by an Albanian they met in a local supermarket - required “a significant pinch of salt.”

Albanian gangs have moved into cannabis because it is “very, very low risk,” turns a good profit due to high demand - Britons consumed 240 tonnes of the drug worth £2.4 billion last year - and does not require risky cross-border transportation because it is home-grown, says the NCA.

”If someone is caught and arrested, they will not face much of a sentence. It is easy to set up. You don’t need an infrastructure in place. Put all that together with the unlimited cheap labour supply that they have got and it just makes a very cost effective way of working for them,” said Mr McCann.

The only major cost is setting up the lighting after which electricity is often stolen off the grid. “As to what percentage of the market is Albanian, we don’t really know. Anecdotally, most cannabis seizures in the UK have an Albanian link,” added Mr McCann.

Albanian gangs are dominant in the cocaine market in the south east of England, having established links with south American producers to bring the drug direct into Europe at cheaper cost and purer quality. They supply not only Albanian but also UK gangs as effective wholesalers for the drug.