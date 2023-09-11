Who is Alba Baptista? Chris Evans marries Portuguese actress

Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, Kristina Tonteri-Young as Sister Beatrice in Warrior Nun (Netflix)

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, reportedly wed actress Alba Baptista in a ceremony at their Massachusetts home.

According to an insider, the wedding was “locked down tight”, and guests had to sign NDAs and give up their phones.

Some of Evans’ Marvel co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner, were allegedly on the guest list.

But who is the celebrity Evans has tied the knot with?

Who is Alba Baptista?

Born in Lisbon, Portugal, Baptista is an actress who began her career in her native Portugal with the series Jardins Proibidos between 2014 and 2015. She then starred in multiple Portuguese series and films such as A Impostora, Filha da Lei, A Criação, and Jogo Duplo.

From 2020 to 2022, she has starred in Netflix series Warrior Nun, which marked her English-language debut.

Baptista started her acting career in Simão Cayatte’s short film Miami at the age of 16.

The 26-year-old’s most recent film came in 2022 where she played Natasha, a 1950s Dior muse in Mrs Harris Goes to Paris.

Outside of the performing industry, her Brazilian father was an engineer from Rio de Janeiro who her Portuguese mother met while working as a translator there.

In Portugal, Baptista went to a German school.

When did Chris Evans and Alba Baptista start dating?

The couple had been dating for “over a year” when rumours surfaced in November 2022, starting the first round of romance speculations.

Around this time, Evans made a flirtatious comment on Baptista's Instagram photo.

Later, the actor uploaded pictures of himself with Baptista to his Instagram page, confirming the rumours.

Evans has been linked with various artists over the course of his career including Jessica Biel, Christina Ricci, Jenny Slate, and Lily James. But this will be the actor’s first reported marriage.