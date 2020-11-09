Alaya F is a Modern Muse for Shehlaa Khan's Contemporary Designs in this New Photoshoot (View Pics)

While Alaya F is yet to announce her second Bollywood offering, she's busy making headlines for all other good reasons. From magazine photoshoots to exotic holidays and her recent collaboration with Shehlaa Khan, Alaya's social media accounts are always buzzing with new glamorous uploads. Recently, the Jawaani Deewani actress turned muse for Shehlaa Khan's new collection and while the designs looked stunning, Alaya's charm certainly amplified its look further. Alaya F Looks Pretty and Refreshing On Latest Cosmopolitan India Magazine Cover!

Alaya took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her new photoshoot that look divine. Dressed in ethnic ensembles with a dash of sensuousness, Alaya's busy making our jaws drop. The colour palette is filled with tints of red, lilac and white and the silhouettes range from lehengas to LBDs. One look at these pictures and you are convinced that Alaya would make for a stunning bride the day she decides to tie the knot. Alaya F Has Summer on Her Mind With the Chicest Resort Look!

Alaya F's New Photoshoot

Alaya F for Shehlaa Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alaya's new pictures blend tradition with modernism. While the silhouettes are atypical, the colour palette is conventional, thereby offering you a lethal combination to work on. The star kid was recently in Dubai celebrating her good friend's birthday and her pictures from which went viral on the internet.