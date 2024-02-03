Alavés 1-3 Barcelona: Ilkay Gundogan stars as Barca beat Alaves in first game since Xavi announcement

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scored his first La Liga goal since 10 December

Ilkay Gundogan played a starring role as Barcelona beat Alaves in their first La Liga game since Xavi announced he will step down as boss in the summer.

Barca went in front when Robert Lewandowski latched on to Gundogan's pass to dink the ball in.

Gundogan then fired in to double their lead after the break, before Samu Omorodion's header made it 2-1.

Substitute Victor Roque sealed victory when he converted Hector Fort's cross, only to be sent off nine minutes later.

The 18-year-old Brazilian picked up two yellow cards in quick succession, but Barcelona were able to see out the final 18 minutes with 10 men for their third successive win in La Liga.

Barca remain third in the table, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid.