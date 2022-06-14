Alation Awarded Snowflake Data Governance Partner of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

Alation, Inc.
·5 min read
Alation, Inc.
Alation, Inc.

Receives five industry competency badges for helping customers easily govern their data

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, today announced it has been named Data Governance Partner of the Year by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Snowflake selected Alation to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year and the award was presented on June 13, 2022, at Snowflake Summit in Las Vegas. Alation was also awarded five competency badges in the Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) Competency Program for its work with customers in key industries: financial services, healthcare and life sciences, media and telecommunications, retail and CPG, and technology.

Snowflake recognized Alation for its integral role in Snowflake’s partner ecosystem, helping more than 125 joint customers deliver value in their industries by accelerating migration to the Data Cloud and providing active data governance to drive self-service. Alation’s dedicated features, created for Snowflake, can help increase confidence in data by meeting the challenges of data stewards, scientists, and analysts by enforcing consistent data policies, protecting sensitive data at scale, and providing transparency into the data lifecycle. This simplifies maintaining industry standards and regulatory compliance and ensures everyone can access trusted, compliant data.

“Using Alation alongside Snowflake has enabled a step-change in our data governance capability and visibility of enterprise data for users across Spark NZ,” said Peter Langham, Domain Chapter Lead, Data Engineering at Spark NZ. “It has significantly improved both productivity and quality of insights for our data analysts through a common understanding of our data assets.”

The Snowflake Partner Network Competency Program, unveiled at Snowflake Summit 2022 rewards and validates Snowflake partners, like Alation, for the depth of their Snowflake expertise and commitment to driving customer impact across the Data Cloud ecosystem. Alation has been awarded industry competencies for their Snowflake solutions in the following industries:

  • Financial Services: for supporting data-driven innovation, delivering personalized customer experiences, and improving regulatory compliance

  • Healthcare and Life Sciences: for helping organizations use data to improve patient outcomes, navigate business model changes, and create better patient experiences

  • Media and Telecommunications: for creating a better understanding of audiences and using data to deliver solutions and experiences

  • Retail and CPG: for developing multi-channel experiences with access to trusted data, driving innovation, and improving operational and supply chain efficiency

  • Technology: for building data-driven products, enabling organizations to better understand customers and improve operations

“Snowflake is the market-leading cloud data company. Being recognized by Snowflake for the second year in a row underscores our ability to provide joint customers with reliable, trusted data governance and drive greater value,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder, Alation. “Alation is honored to be named Data Governance Partner of the Year again and receive five industry competencies from Snowflake. It validates our strengths and how we help organizations build data culture. We look forward to driving even greater value for our joint customers in the future.”

“Data governance is important to Snowflake customers, and Alation helps organizations mitigate compliance risk and accelerate productivity across key industries,” said Colleen Kapase, SVP of WW Partner and Alliances at Snowflake. “Alation’s comprehensive governance solution allows joint customers to securely use their data, enabling access to the right data at the right time, while ensuring adherence to privacy and other regulatory requirements and adding value to customers’ Snowflake capabilities.”

The Snowflake and Alation partnership is instrumental in delivering data value for key industries, and today’s news is the latest milestone in Snowflake and Alation’s growing partnership. In April 2021, Alation was one of the first five featured Snowcases — industry and technology solutions by Snowflake's trusted partners to support the Snowflake Data Cloud journey — debuting with its Active Data Governance Capability for Snowflake. In June 2021, Snowflake participated in Alation’s Series D funding round and named Alation its Data Governance Partner of the Year. In September 2021, Alation strengthened its partnership with Snowflake and they were the first companies to achieve assessment under the new Cloud Data Management Capabilities (CDMC) standard, which is sponsored by the EDM Council and verified by KPMG. In November 2021, Alation joined Snowflake’s Data Governance Accelerated Program to further support joint customers on their data governance journeys.

Learn More:

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation’s initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 350 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision making, and realize business outcomes with Alation including AbbVie, Allianz Global Investors, American Family Insurance, Autozone, Cisco, Draft Kings, Exelon, Fifth Third Bank, Finnair, General Mills, Munich Re, NASDAQ, Parexel, Pfizer, Salesforce, Virgin Australia, and Vistaprint. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation was named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list three times and is backed by leading venture capitalists including Blackstone, Costanoa, Data Collective, Dell Technologies, Icon, ISAI Cap, Riverwood, Salesforce, Sanabil, Sapphire, and Snowflake Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com.

Alation Media Contact
Ashley Womack
Sr. Director of Corporate Marketing
ashley.womack@alation.com
650-504-2647


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers comeback falls short against River Lions, still looking for 1st win

    The Newfoundland Growlers are still searching for their first win in franchise history. Led by Khalil Ahmad's 21-point effort, the Niagara River Lions denied the Growlers (0-4) comeback with an 98-97 win in Canadian Elite Basketball League action on Friday. Ahmad's free throw following Jermel Kennedy's foul, sealed the home victory in the Elam Ending for Niagara at the Meridian Centre in St. Catherines, Ont. Growlers' Brandon Sampson led all scorers with 26 points and Jahvon Blair added 24 for N

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Andrew Nembhard knows what Nick Nurse wants from Raptors players

    Canadian prospect Andrew Nembhard discusses what he learned playing for Nick Nurse with Team Canada, what the Raptors meant to him growing up and details his assorted workouts with NBA teams.

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Charlottetown Islanders coach proud of team following 'historic season'

    The head coach of the Charlottetown Islanders says he's proud of what his team accomplished this year despite a bittersweet ending to a "historic season." The Islanders made it to the QMJHL final for the first time in their 19-year history following a season that saw them win a 48 regular-season games, a team record. After dropping the first three games of the championship series against the Shawinigan Cataractes, the Islanders escaped elimination by routing their opponents 7-0 in Game 4. It was

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge