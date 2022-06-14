Alation Awarded Snowflake Data Governance Partner of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

Alation, Inc.

Receives five industry competency badges for helping customers easily govern their data

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , today announced it has been named Data Governance Partner of the Year by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. Snowflake selected Alation to receive this recognition for the second consecutive year and the award was presented on June 13, 2022, at Snowflake Summit in Las Vegas. Alation was also awarded five competency badges in the Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) Competency Program for its work with customers in key industries: financial services, healthcare and life sciences, media and telecommunications, retail and CPG, and technology.



Snowflake recognized Alation for its integral role in Snowflake’s partner ecosystem, helping more than 125 joint customers deliver value in their industries by accelerating migration to the Data Cloud and providing active data governance to drive self-service. Alation’s dedicated features, created for Snowflake, can help increase confidence in data by meeting the challenges of data stewards, scientists, and analysts by enforcing consistent data policies, protecting sensitive data at scale, and providing transparency into the data lifecycle. This simplifies maintaining industry standards and regulatory compliance and ensures everyone can access trusted, compliant data.

“Using Alation alongside Snowflake has enabled a step-change in our data governance capability and visibility of enterprise data for users across Spark NZ,” said Peter Langham, Domain Chapter Lead, Data Engineering at Spark NZ. “It has significantly improved both productivity and quality of insights for our data analysts through a common understanding of our data assets.”

The Snowflake Partner Network Competency Program, unveiled at Snowflake Summit 2022 rewards and validates Snowflake partners, like Alation, for the depth of their Snowflake expertise and commitment to driving customer impact across the Data Cloud ecosystem. Alation has been awarded industry competencies for their Snowflake solutions in the following industries:

Financial Services: for supporting data-driven innovation, delivering personalized customer experiences, and improving regulatory compliance

Healthcare and Life Sciences: for helping organizations use data to improve patient outcomes, navigate business model changes, and create better patient experiences

Media and Telecommunications: for creating a better understanding of audiences and using data to deliver solutions and experiences

Retail and CPG: for developing multi-channel experiences with access to trusted data, driving innovation, and improving operational and supply chain efficiency

Technology: for building data-driven products, enabling organizations to better understand customers and improve operations



“Snowflake is the market-leading cloud data company. Being recognized by Snowflake for the second year in a row underscores our ability to provide joint customers with reliable, trusted data governance and drive greater value,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder, Alation. “Alation is honored to be named Data Governance Partner of the Year again and receive five industry competencies from Snowflake. It validates our strengths and how we help organizations build data culture. We look forward to driving even greater value for our joint customers in the future.”

“Data governance is important to Snowflake customers, and Alation helps organizations mitigate compliance risk and accelerate productivity across key industries,” said Colleen Kapase, SVP of WW Partner and Alliances at Snowflake. “Alation’s comprehensive governance solution allows joint customers to securely use their data, enabling access to the right data at the right time, while ensuring adherence to privacy and other regulatory requirements and adding value to customers’ Snowflake capabilities.”

The Snowflake and Alation partnership is instrumental in delivering data value for key industries, and today’s news is the latest milestone in Snowflake and Alation’s growing partnership. In April 2021, Alation was one of the first five featured Snowcases — industry and technology solutions by Snowflake's trusted partners to support the Snowflake Data Cloud journey — debuting with its Active Data Governance Capability for Snowflake. In June 2021, Snowflake participated in Alation’s Series D funding round and named Alation its Data Governance Partner of the Year . In September 2021, Alation strengthened its partnership with Snowflake and they were the first companies to achieve assessment under the new Cloud Data Management Capabilities (CDMC) standard, which is sponsored by the EDM Council and verified by KPMG. In November 2021, Alation joined Snowflake’s Data Governance Accelerated Program to further support joint customers on their data governance journeys.

