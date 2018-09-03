Alastair Cook retirement: Former England captain calls time on international career

Alastair Cook has announced his retirement from the England cricket team.

The former captain will play his 161st and final Test at The Oval against India this week.

The 33-year-old calls it a day as the only Englishman with over 12,000 Test runs and bows out with a record 32 centuries.

“After much thought and deliberation over the last few months I have decided to announce my retirement from international cricket at the end of this Test series against India," he said in a statement released on Monday.

“Although it is a sad day, I can do so with a big smile on my face knowing I have given everything and there is nothing left in the tank. I have achieved more than I could have ever imagined and feel very privileged to have played for such a long time alongside some of the greats of the English game.

"The thought of not sharing the dressing room, again, with some of my teammates was the hardest part of my decision, but I know the timing is right.

Read more

Why Cook is retiring from England - in his own words

“I have loved cricket my whole life from playing in the garden as a child and will never underestimate how special it is to pull on an England shirt. So I know it is the right time to give the next generation of young cricketers their turn to entertain us and feel the immense pride that comes with representing your country.

“There are too many people to thank individually, but a special mention must go to Graham Gooch. As a seven year-old I queued for his autograph outside Essex County Cricket Club and years later was so fortunate to have him mentoring me. Graham was my sounding board, especially in the early years of my career, spending hour after hour throwing balls at me with his dog stick. He made me realise you always need to keep improving whatever you are trying to achieve.

Story Continues

“My family and I have had 12 wonderful years fulfilling my dreams and this could not have been done without them. So I wish to thank my parents and brothers, my wife, Alice, and her family for their quiet, unwavering support behind the scenes. As cricketers, who travel frequently, we often don’t realise just how important our families are to our success.

alastair-cook-australia-2016-fourth-test.jpg

Cook has scored more centuries than any other Englishman (Getty)

“I would also like to thank Essex County Cricket Club for their help and support ever since I was 12, and I can’t wait to get fully involved with them in the 2019 season.

“I wish the England team every success in the future, and I will be watching with great excitement."



