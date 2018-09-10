Alastair Cook marks final England Test match with emotional century against India

Alastair Cook’s fairytale England farewell saw the former captain score an emotional century in his final Test innings for the national side.

The Oval crowd duly rose to its feet and gave Cook a deserved standing ovation as he took off his helmet and raised his bat high in the air, having scored his first hundred of 2018.

Cook, who announced his retirement ahead of the final Test against India, is not known for showing his emotions but even he struggled to hide his feelings as he embraced with captain Joe Root.

As the crowd continued their lengthy show of adulation, the 33-year-old was visibly moved by the applause but managed to hold back the tears as he acknowledged the crowds.

Cook actually reached three figures in fortuitous fashion after taking a single into the onside, and then watching as Bumrah’s wayward throw ran away for four overthrows.

During the course of the morning he also passed the 12,400-run tally of Kumar Sangakkara to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in Test history.

Cook’s last Test century came in the 2017 Ashes boxing day Test against Australia in Melbourne and has since struggled for form.

Cook 103* and Root 92* extended their partnership to 168 as England took a 283 lead into lunch.