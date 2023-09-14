Alaskans question B.C. government's efforts to clean up the Tulsequah Chief mine site

Acid drainage from the Tulsequah Chief mine on the Tulsequah River, a tributary of the Taku River, in B.C. in 2017. In 2019, the province committed to cleaning up the abandoned mine site. (Chris Miller - image credit)

Alaskan tribes, conservation groups, and fishers want more information, and involvement, when it comes to the B.C. government's plan to clean up the Tulsequah Chief mine site in northwestern B.C.

In 2019, the province committed to cleaning up the abandoned mine site, which is about 80 kilometres south of Atlin, B.C., and near the Alaska border. Since then, some Alaskans have felt the B.C. government hasn't been transparent with the process.

This week, several groups in the state sent a letter to U.S. officials urging them to pressure the B.C. government to protect the Taku River, its salmon, and to finally clean up the Tulsequah Chief site. It also raises concerns about the province having initiated an environmental review process for another new gold mine in the same area.

The proposed New Polaris gold mine, owned by Vancouver-based Canagold, is located roughly 100 kilometres south of Atlin and next to the Tulsequah Chief site.

Chris Zimmer, Alaska's director of Rivers Without Borders, says dealing with Tulsequah Chief should be a priority.

"There's still some frustration here in Alaska about the slow pace of the cleanup," he told CBC News.

"We see some of the deadlines continue to change," Zimmer said. "There's not really a written schedule of the cleanup activities, and how they'll be accomplished, and when they'll be done."

Tulsequah Chief was in operation from 1951 to 1957, producing gold, silver, zinc, copper and other minerals. It's been inactive since then, although two companies have tried to revive the mine in recent years with no success.Its most recent owner, Chieftain Metals Corp., acquired the site in 2010 and constructed a water treatment plant to deal with the tailings, but the plant lasted just nine months before shutting down. Chieftain Metals went bankrupt in 2016.

A map shows the location of the Tulsequah Chief mine in northern B.C.

Tulsequah Chief mine site is about 80 kilometres south of Atlin, B.C., and near the Alaska border. (Google)

The mine has remained a source of concern for many Alaskans as acid run-off continues to seep from the Tulsequah River into the Taku River, and downstream toward Juneau.

Zimmer said the lack of consultation and transparency around the clean up from the B.C. government has resulted in Alaskans turning to U.S. officials in Washington, D.C., to put pressure on the province to expedite the process.

"This is an international issue," Zimmer said. "We've got an international border with a transboundary river. We have treaties in play. So this is clearly not just an Alaska/B.C. issue ... our thinking is it's a federal issue."

A letter dated Sept. 10, signed by close to three dozen Alaskan groups and sent to Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Sen.Dan Sullivan, and Rep. Mary Peltola of Alaska, as well as U.S. Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken and the Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan, outlined the concerns of Alaskans.

The letter explained that the Taku River is usually Southeast Alaska's largest overall salmon producer and with salmon runs severely affected by oceanic environmental factors that cannot be corrected at present, Alaskans must do all they can to protect critical freshwater salmon habitat.

The letter also said that there should be no further consideration of developing the New Polaris mine until the pollution from Tulsequah Chief has been mitigated. Canagold proposes to open the underground gold mine by re-developing a former mine and town site, previously known as the Polaris Taku mine, which operated intermittently between 1937 and 1951.

Zimmer said he doesn't expect the province to halt the New Polaris project, despite the Alaskan request, but he does want there to be clearer communication moving forward.

"This could really be a positive story," he told CBC News. "It's very encouraging to see B.C. take on the cleanup after years of inaction, but there's just some frustration here that we're not being involved as much as we think we should be."

'We're very concerned about the toxic waste'

The Douglas Indian Association in Juneau is one of the signatories of the Sept. 10 letter.

"[The association] has tribal territory on the Taku River," said Bernadine DeAsif, environmental manager with the association.

"As a federally-recognized tribe, and that being in our traditional territory, we're very concerned about the toxic waste that's been pouring out the Tulsequah Chief mine for years now."

DeAsif said the impact the mine pollution is having on salmon, and those who rely on salmon stocks, is clear.

"They've had every species of salmon in that river and now we see really low counts," she said.

"We use that for our traditional foods. Even tribes from Haines would travel to the Taku River just to fish. So it impacts not just Douglas Indian Association. It impacts a lot of the other Tlingit tribes as well that depended on the Taku River as a food source."

DeAsif said until the Tulsequah Chief mine site is properly cleaned up and remediated, the Douglas Indian Association will oppose the opening of the New Polaris mine, which she says would create another source of toxic runoff into the Taku River.

The Tulsequah Chief mine site in Northwestern B.C.

The Tulsequah Chief mine site in 2015. (Government of B.C. )

Her message to the province was simple.

"Please follow through with the cleanup," she said. " And do not open any other mines until you get the Tulsequah cleaned up."

The Alaska Longline Fishermen's Association in Sitka, Alaska, also added its signature to the letter. The association's executive director Linda Behken said she too thinks the B.C. government should reconsider allowing another mine to operate before the Tulsequah Chief site is fully remediated.

"It's pursuing mines that would process as much ore in a week as Tulsequah Chief did in its entire life," Behken told CBC News.

"My hope would be that pressure will be put on B.C. from the highest level of our government, from this administration, to call for a hard look at building a mine in headwaters of these rivers that are the homes of the salmon that feed Southeast Alaska."

'Committed to the cleanup'

Nobody from B.C.'s Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation was available for comment, but it did provide a written statement to CBC News saying it's committed to engaging with stakeholders regarding reclamation of the Tulsequah Chief site.

The statement says work at the site so far has included things such as water quality monitoring, and launching of an aquatic effects monitoring program. It also says a conceptual reclamation and closure plan for the mine was developed with input from the Taku River Tlingit First Nation, the State of Alaska and Teck Resources.

It also says a final reclamation plan for the site will be developed with partners and that B.C. will work with Alaska "to identify ways to more effectively share information, and to address concerns from state lawmakers."

The B.C. government also offered a statement about the New Polaris project, saying it is at the "very start" of an environmental review process that typically takes three to five years.

Canagold, meanwhile, has also signed an agreement with the Taku River Tlingit First Nation (TRTFN) over the development of the New Polaris Mine. The company said in a statement that the agreement "establishes the framework for a cooperative and mutually respectful working relationship between the signatories."

Nobody from the Taku River Tlingit was immediately available for an interview.