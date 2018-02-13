Alaskan musher wins Yukon Quest dog sled race from Fairbanks to Whitehorse

WHITEHORSE — An Alaskan musher has won the 35th Yukon Quest international dog sled race.

Allen Moore of Two Rivers, Alaska, crossed the finish line in Whitehorse on Tuesday morning with a time of nine days, 18 hours and 53 minutes to win his third quest title.

The 60-year-old musher finished the more than 1,600-kilometre race with a full team of 14 dogs.

Moore says it's unusual for sledder to finish with a full complement of dogs and joked that if knew the answer to how he did it, he would be doing it more.

He says his dogs Commando and Dutch stayed in the lead position for 90 per cent of the race, pacing the way to his victory.

Moore wins just over US$23,000 for his share of the purse, and because he was first to make it to Dawson City and finished the race, he'll also get two ounces of Klondike Placer gold.

This year's race started in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Feb. 3. (CKRW)

