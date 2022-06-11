Alaska high court sides with state in ballot access case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Supreme Court has reversed a lower court decision that barred state elections officials from certifying the results of Saturday's special U.S. House primary amid concerns about ballot accessibility for voters with visual impairments.

The high court said Saturday an explanation of its reasoning would follow at a later time.

Attorneys for the state had asked the supreme court to reverse a Friday ruling from a Superior Court judge that they interpreted as preventing elections officials from concluding voting as scheduled Saturday.

Superior Court Judge Una Gandbhir on Friday ruled that Alaska elections officials cannot certify the results of the by-mail special primary until visually impaired voters “are provided a full and fair opportunity to participate” in the election. She did not specify what that would entail.

Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press