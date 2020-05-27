Alaska ferry route suspended after ship's mechanical failure

JUNEAU, Alaska — Ferry service between two Alaska communities is on hold after a mechanical breakdown for the only serviceable ship in the Inter-Island Ferry Authority’s fleet.

The link between Ketchikan and Hollis on Prince of Wales Island was shut down last Friday, CoastAlaska reported.

A statement by the authority Monday said there was a “catastrophic propulsion system failure” on the port side of the ship, M/V Prince of Wales.

The ferry will be repaired when parts and technicians are available, authority General Manager Ronald Curtis said in the statement.

Repairs to a sister ship, M/V Stikine, were delayed by the inability of technicians to travel from the continental U.S., Curtis said.

Both ferries are unable to make the 72-mile ( 116-kilometre ) round trip journey between Ketchikan and Hollis.

“We realize that this is a major inconvenience to our customers and supply chain partners,” Curtis said. “We are working diligently on trying to identify solutions for our customers in this difficult time.”

The M/V Stikine is projected to be operational again June 11 and is expected to sail five days per week, Curtis said.

“We are working to get technicians scheduled and M/V Stikine back into service,” Curtis said.

The Associated Press