A tsunami warning has been issued after a 7.4 earthquake in the Alaska Peninsula region, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) has said.

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami warning for regions of the Pacific located close to the earthquake early on Sunday morning.

The quake was a relatively shallow one, striking at a depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles), USGS said.

More to follow...