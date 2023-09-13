Alaska Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s husband killed in plane crash
Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s husband Gene died this morning in a plane crash, her office said in a statement.
The shocking tragedy comes shortly after her return to Congress with other lawmakers on Capitol Hill after the August recess.
Mr Peltola was a regional official for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He previously was in Washington in January, when he took part in his wife’s swearing-in.
In a statement, her office remembered Mr Peltola as family-oriented and “obnoxiously good at everything”, adding that Ms Peltola would return home following the accident.
