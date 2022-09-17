Alaska braces for huge storm, flooding, power outages feared

·3 min read

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding.

The storm is the remnants of what was Typhoon Merbok, which University of Alaska Fairbanks climate specialist Rick Thoman said is also influencing weather patterns far from Alaska — a rare late-summer storm now is expected to bring rain this weekend to drought-stricken parts of California.

“All this warm air that’s been brought north by this ex-typhoon is basically inducing a chain reaction in the jet stream downstream from Alaska,” he said.

“It’s a historic-level storm,” Thoman said of the system steaming toward Alaska. “In 10 years, people will be referring to the September 2022 storm as a benchmark storm.”

Hurricane-force winds were forecast in parts of the Bering Sea, while in the small communities of Elim and Koyuk, around 90 miles (145 kilometers) from the hub community of Nome, water levels could be up to 18 feet (5 meters) above the normal high tide line, according to the National Weather Service. Flood warnings were in effect until Monday in parts of northwest Alaska.

In Nome, which has about 3,500 residents, Leon Boardway was working as usual Friday at the Nome Visitors Center, a half-block from the Bering Sea. “I just want to keep my door open and the coffee pot on,” he said after it had begun to rain and the winds picked up.

But few people were coming by. Residents, visitors and businesses in the town, famous for being at the end of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and the setting for the dredging-for-gold reality show “Bering Sea Gold,” were boarding up windows and otherwise bracing for the storm.

"The ocean is getting worse out there,” said Boardway, 71, as he checked out the center’s webcam, which from its high perch has a good view of the swells.

“I hope everybody stays calm and everybody just gets in a good, safe position,” he said.

Typhoon Merbok formed farther east in the Pacific Ocean than where such storms typically appear. Water temperatures are unusually warm this year so the storm “was able to spin up,” Thoman said.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure system was expected to drop from the Gulf of Alaska and park off the coast of Northern California, producing gusty ridgetop winds before rains set in late Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

In the Sierra Nevada foothills northeast of the state capital of Sacramento, fire crews have been fighting what has become the largest wildfire in that state so far this year. While rain is needed, the storm was predicted to also bring winds that could spread the Mosquito Fire.

The storm will slow but not end California's fire season because fuels are critically dry and a period of warmer, drier weather will follow, said Courtney Carpenter, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Forecasters said the weather system will spread rain down the state’s central coast but little if any is expected in most of Southern California, where mountain and desert communities are dealing with the aftermath of too much rain.

Crews were clearing head-high mud flows in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles, following flash-flooding Monday. Downpours from remnants of a Pacific hurricane caused the devastation in Southern California, with winds topping 100 mph (160 kph) last weekend.

First responders on Thursday found the body of a woman missing since the mudslides tore through her mountain town. Her remains were discovered buried under mud, rocks and other debris near her home.

The deluges added to road and infrastructure damage in desert national parks from the summer’s punishing monsoonal thunderstorms.

___

Thiessen reported from Anchorage, Alaska. Antczak reported from Los Angeles.

Becky Bohrer, Mark Thiessen And John Antczak, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Stocks continue to slide, British pound hits 37-year low against U.S. dollar, FedEx stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance anchors break down how markets are trading at the end of the week.

  • Rain is expected in Northern California this weekend. Here’s when and what it means for fires

    Temperatures will also fall, forecasters say, with a high of 68 in the capital region Sunday.

  • Use less energy this evening in Fort Smith, says power corp after wildfire damages Taltson hydro line

    Fort Smith residents may have intermittent power this evening. The Northwest Territories Power Corporation said in a Facebook post Friday evening that it has found the problem areas as it continues to work on repairing the Taltson transmission line, which was damaged by wildfire. However, NTPC said all five affected communities – Fort Smith, Fort Resolution, Hay River, Enterprise, and K'átł'odeeche First Nation – are still operating on diesel generation. In Fort Smith, where one diesel generator

  • Fire engulfs 42-story building in China; no deaths reported

    A massive fire sent flames and black smoke pouring Friday from a 42-story skyscraper in central China belonging to the country's largest telecoms operator, but no casualties were reported, officials said. The city’s fire department said it sent 280 firefighters who were able to quickly extinguish the blaze on the 218-meter (720-foot) building. No injuries or deaths have been reported, China Telecom said in a statement.

  • University of Michigan finalizes $490 million sexual abuse settlement

    The University of Michigan said a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who alleged sexual assault by a former sports doctor was finalized on Friday. The doctor, Robert Anderson, was a physician for the football team and other athletic programs at the university, where he worked from 1966 until his retirement in 2003.

  • Louis Tomlinson: Will radio stations play my songs again? I have no idea

    The ex-One Direction star has a new album, but his solo career hasn't quite gone the way he planned.

  • Major fire breaks out at skyscraper in China with ‘floors burning ferociously’

    Social media video shows large plume of smoke emerging from building

  • From Tuktoyaktuk to Wakaw Lake

    There are many ways to get to Wakaw Lake, but few complete it on bicycle and fewer still bike from Tuktoyaktuk, NWT, which lies north of the Arctic Circle on the Arctic Ocean but one visitor to the lake this year did just that. Peter Ferris, a 70 years-young retiree flew from Victoria, British Columbia on July 3rd of this year, to Inuvik via Whitehorse to join the TDA Global Cycling tour group cycling from Tuktoyaktuk to Banff. TDA Global Cycling is a Toronto based company known for its flagship

  • Quebec election: Legault says new hydro dam needed to meet greenhouse gas targets

    MONTREAL — Reaching the province's greenhouse gas targets isn't achievable without a new hydroelectric dam, Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault said Friday, adding that he's hoping to use the rest of the election campaign to tout his environmental plan. Legault made the comments a day after the five major party leaders squared off in the first election debate of the campaign. Ahead of the next contest, scheduled for Thursday, Legault said that he hopes to explain his environmental id

  • Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Here’s what’s in the tentative agreement that railroad unions secured to prevent a potential freight railroad strike. The final deal was negotiated by the unions that represent engineers and conductors, but all 12 of the rail unions will likely benefit from the concessions railroads made because the unions that agreed to deals earlier all had provisions in their deals that will allow them to do that. The raises workers will receive as part of this deal will be the biggest ones

  • Unusual amount of rain may hit Sacramento from Alaska storm. Here’s how much is expected

    “This could be the most rain we’ve really seen since December.”

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.