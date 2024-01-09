Alaska Airlines Passenger Shares How Mid-Air Blow Out Ripped Shirt Off 15-Year-Old Boy: 'Chaos'

The boy — called Jack — celebrated his survival by taking a selfie with fellow passenger Kelly Bartlett

NTSB via Getty Missing section of fuselage on Alaska Airlines flight

An Alaska Airlines passenger has revealed how the suction from Friday's mid-air blow out ripped the shirt off a teenage boy.

Kelly Bartlett was one of 177 people flying from Portland, Oregon to Ontario, California on the 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft when a section of the plane's fuselage blew off. The aircraft later made a safe emergency landing in Portland, per a release from the airline.

Writing on Instagram, Bartlett revealed how the teenage passenger was sitting in the middle seat nearest to the blow out when the incident happened.

"Friday night I was on the plane from Portland in which a wall panel blew out fifteen minutes into our flight. We had just passed 10,000 feet when there was a loud boom and the plane filled with wind and noise and the oxygen masks dropped," wrote Bartlett. "Three rows behind me was a hole in the side of the plane."

NTSB via Getty Plastic covers the exterior of the fuselage plug area of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282

"There was chaos for a couple of minutes while everyone grabbed their masks and the people in the row of the missing wall found new seats on the other side of the plane," she continued.



"There was one open seat next to me, and a 15-year-old kid jumped over me, sat down, and grabbed the mask. He had no shirt on because it had been sucked off when the panel blew. He had been sitting in the middle seat of the fated row. His mom was in the aisle seat, and thankfully, no one was in the window seat."

Bartlett then detailed the aftermath of the incident and how the boy — referred to only as "Jack" — became concerned about his mom.

"It was too loud in the plane to talk or hear anything, so I used the notes app on my phone to see if he was OK. Between that and hand gestures, he told me he was OK, and I knew he meant physically. I could see redness on his skin, which I guessed was windburn," wrote Bartlett.



"After only the first few minutes of chaos, the plane was under control and we knew we were descending back to PDX (Portland International Airport). I never felt like we were going to crash. It was windy and loud in the plane, but everyone was calm, and we landed safely within 15 minutes."

NTSB via Getty Missing section of fuselage on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282

"Jack kept asking about his mom, and I just tried to reassure him that she was in a different seat, probably farther up front," she continued. "They were reunited when we landed."

"Paramedics came on board to ask who was hurt, and they took care of the few people with minor injuries. Then we all got off the plane just like normal, no need for emergency slides…just walked out the jetway as usual.



"But not before Jack wanted a selfie 'to commemorate the experience'! 😆 "

On Sunday, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy announced that the missing piece of the aircraft had been found in the backyard of a home in the Portland area.

"I'm excited to announce that we found the door plug," Homendy said in a media brief. "We're going to go pick that up and make sure that we begin analyzing it."

Homendy added that two cell phones from the plane had also been found after they were sucked out of the flight — including an iPhone that was found intact and working.

Following on from her post, Bartlett added in her comments that the experience "was crazy and scary, and I am so thankful it was not a worse situation. Everyone was safe and relatively uninjured."

She also confirmed that she got rebooked on a Delta flight to California later that night — even though she wasn’t sure if that was the right thing to do.

"Getting right back on a plane was probably the best thing for me so I didn’t end up with a lifetime fear of flying," she added.



"Thank you to everyone who reached out this weekend! I wasn’t able to respond to everyone as quickly as I wanted to, but I saw every message, and your concerns and care meant so much to me! ❤️❤️❤️



"PSA: Always wear your seatbelt, even when they say you can take it off! Jack’s seatbelt saved his life."



