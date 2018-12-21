Alas, we have video proof that Scott Hartnell isn't Gritty after all

The resemblance is striking, but we learnt Thursday that Scott Hartnell and Gritty are not one in the same. (Getty)

After months of speculation, the question of whether Scott Hartnell was actually Gritty or not was finally yielded a most disappointing answer.

They are, indeed, not one in the same.

The moment the Flyers unveiled their orange creation, a striking resemblance between the rockstar mascot and the recently retired NHLer was impossible to ignore. Especially when Hartnell is bearded, the two redheads look oddly similar, but a recently released video has allowed us to put all the rumours to rest.

The flyers put out a series of hilarious videos of Hartnell and Gritty meeting and becoming instant pals, capturing the two in the same room together and proving, unfortunately, they are in fact different people (?) after all.









Hartnell, who “coincidentally” retired less than a week after Gritty was revealed, seems to be adjusting well to his post-playing career, even if he isn’t pursuing the profession many speculated he was.

Though, to be honest, I’m not totally sold yet. Going to have to see Gritty’s true identity without his “headgear” to make a truly valid assessment on the matter.

