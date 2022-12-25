Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) shareholders have endured a 41% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. For example, the Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) share price is down 41% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 22%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 15% higher than it was three years ago. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 24% in the last 90 days.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unfortunately Alarm.com Holdings reported an EPS drop of 20% for the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 41% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock. Having said that, the market is still optimistic, given the P/E ratio of 51.55.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Alarm.com Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Alarm.com Holdings shareholders are down 41% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 22%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 5% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Alarm.com Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

Story continues

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

