Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Timing of Q1 2020 Financial Results, Conference Call and Webcast Details and Annual General and Special Meeting Date

CALGARY , April 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Alaris Royalty Corp. ("Alaris" or the "Corporation") (AD.TO) is pleased to announce dates for the release of its Q1 2020 financial results as well as the date of the Corporations Annual General and Special Meeting.

Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

Alaris expects to release its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 following the closing of regular trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange Tuesday, May 5 , 2020. Alaris management will host a conference call at 9am MDT ( 11am EDT ), Wednesday, May 6, 2020 to discuss the financial results and outlook for the Corporation. Participants can access the conference call by dialing toll free 1-888-390-0546 (or 1-416-764-8688). Alternatively, to listen to this event online, please click the webcast link and follow the prompts given: Q1 Webcast. Please connect to the call or log into the webcast at least 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the event.

For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, it will be archived for instant replay until 11:59pm EDT , May 13, 2020 . You can access the replay by dialing toll free 1-888-390-0541 (or 1-416-764-8677) and entering the passcode 695175. The webcast will be archived and is available for replay by using the same link as above or by finding the link we'll have stored under the "Investor" section - "Presentations and Events", on our website at www.alarisroyalty.com.

Annual General and Special Meeting

In response to the unprecedented impact of the 2019 novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and out of a concern for the safety of Alaris' shareholders, employees, other stakeholders and its community as whole, Alaris has decided to hold the Meeting as a virtual only meeting via a live audio webcast rather than an in-person meeting. Alaris will be holding its Annual General and Special Meeting of common shareholders at 2:30pm MDT on Wednesday , May 6, 2020. Materials for the meeting have been mailed to shareholder of record as of March 20, 2020 and copies are available and the Corporations profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on its website under the "Investors" section. Please monitor our website at https://www.alarisroyalty.com/investors for updated information.

About Alaris

The Corporation provides alternative financing to a diversified group of private companies ("Private Company Partners") in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for dividend payments to its shareholders. Royalties or distributions to Alaris from the Private Company Partners are adjusted annually based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin, same clinic sales, gross revenues and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

