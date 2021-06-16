Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q2 Distribution

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (“Alaris” or the “Trust”) (TSX: AD.UN) announces that the Board of Directors of the Trust (the “Board”) has declared a trust distribution (“Distribution”) of $0.31 per trust unit for the second quarter 2021, representing $1.24 per unit on an annualized basis. The Distribution is payable on July 15, 2021 to unitholders of record on June 30, 2021.

The Trust provides alternative financing for a diversified group of private businesses ("Private Company Partners") in exchange for royalties or distributions from the Private Company Partners, with the principal objective of generating stable and predictable cash flows for distribution payments to its unitholders. Distributions from the Private Company Partners are adjusted each year based on the percentage change of a "top line" financial performance measure such as gross margin and same-store sales and rank in priority to the owners' common equity position.

For further information please contact:



Investor Relations

P: (403) 260-1457

ir@alarisequity.com

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust

Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6

www.alarisequitypartners.com







