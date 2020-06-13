Alanis Morissette Shares Her Experiences Of Miscarriage & Molar Pregnancy

Alanis Morissette has shared her experiences of miscarriage and molar pregnancy in a candid new interview.

The Canadian singer-songwriter disclosed that she experienced “a bunch of miscarriages” and a molar pregnancy during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast.

A molar pregnancy occurs when a foetus doesn’t form properly in the womb and a baby doesn’t develop. Around 1 in 700 pregnancies is molar, and according to the NHS, they’re more common in teenagers and women over 45.

Morissette, 46, and her husband Mario “Souleye” Treadaway, whom she married in 2010, are parents to a 10-year-old son, Ever, as well as a four-year-old daughter, Onyx, and a baby son, Winter, who was born last August.

Recalling her parenthood journey on the Armchair Expert podcast, Morissette said: “Well not all of it was the ideal situation. I had a bunch of miscarriages.”

“We were chasing and just showing up and then surprises and then devastations and you know… all of it,” she continued. “But, I mean, I do trust, I have this trust pilot light thing that keeps cooking along. Even when there’s a torrential downpour it’s still flickering, of hope and faith and vision for something to work out, whatever it is.”

Asked whether she considers herself an optimist, the “You Oughta Know” singer replied: “I’m a cynical optimist. I am an optimist who will get depressed and cry, but at the end of the day there’s still that little light, that little star of Bethlehem keeps dangling over there.”

Morissette previously opened up about her experiences of post partum depression after giving birth to daughter Onyx in 2017, saying: “There are days I’m debilitated to the point where I can barely move.”

If you’ve been affected by miscarriage, molar pregnancy or ectopic pregnancy, help is available from The Miscarriage Association.You can call their helpline from Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm, on 01924 200 799.

