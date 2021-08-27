Alana Thompson (AKA Honey Boo Boo) Looks Completely Unrecognizable In Her Recent 'Teen Vogue' Shoot

We all remember Toddlers in Tiaras star Alana Thompson (aka Honey Boo Boo). The ringlets, the sass, the go-go juice. For a while Alana and her family (Mama June, Sugar Bear, etc.) were a reality TV institution. Well, the now-15-year-old Alana is back, and people can't believe just how grown up she is in her recent shoot with Teen Vogue.

The images, along with a candid interview, were posted on Teen Vogue's Instagram last night and show Alana in a series of suuuuper stylish outfits, looking like a full on fashion queen. And if all the beautiful looks weren't enough, Alana also spoke openly in the interview about the trolling she has received over the years from haters and bodyshamers, saying she'll never understand it.

"I feel like my generation is probably making it worse. Everybody's all about body positivity, body positivity, until they see a body they don't like "I don't understand why people think this way. Just because I got a little bit of extra meat on my bones, you want to hate me? I'll never get body shaming," she said, later adding, "Like, I know I'm beautiful, and I know I got a banging body, so...I don't care."

Alana also opened up about wanting to move away from the Honey Boo Boo nickname, explaining that she wants to be thought of as a person rather than a character.

"They [Alana and Honey Boo Boo] are completely two different people," she says. "I would say that I do like this Alana now, rather than the younger Alana."

Meanwhile, the shoot has received a hugely positive response from fans who are loving seeing Alana explore her sartorial side and are praising her for her honesty in the interview.

"She looks so beautiful and unapologetic," one fan wrote, while another said, "I AM SO GAGGED🔥🔥🔥🔥," and someone else commented, "She's grown up into such a beautiful young lady!"

Now, where can we get that green dress please?

