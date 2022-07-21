Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, 16, 'Not 100%' Sure About Undergoing Weight Loss Surgery

Anna Lazarus Caplan
·3 min read
Honey Boo Boo
Honey Boo Boo

Alana Thompson/Instagram

Alana Thompson is still on the fence about whether weight loss surgery is the best option for her.

The 16-year-old reality star, also known as Honey Boo Boo, recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight and cleared up recent reports that she's scheduled to get a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve next month with weight-loss doctor Steven Batash.

The Toddlers and Tiaras alum said the $13,000 weight-loss surgery is "still in the works" because she's not 100% sure if she should go through with it.

"I just wanna make sure that this is actually something I wanna do before I just go and do it," Thompson told the outlet. "I wanna make sure that it's, like, not something that's, like, gonna kill me."

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 23: Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson visits at SiriusXM Studios on February 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 23: Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson visits at SiriusXM Studios on February 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Ben Gabbe/Getty

After unsuccessfully trying to lose the weight over the past year, Thompson is hoping to get down to about 145 lbs. with the procedure. She believes the surgery will give her the added motivation to maintain the weight loss.

"I know for a fact I could get in the gym and I know for a fact I could diet and I know for a fact I can do this to lose my weight," she explained. "I've tried. I will say I've tried, but the one thing with me is I have no motivation. I have no motivation to just keep going to the gym every day. I have no motivation to keep eating healthy because, like, I'm gonna eat what I think is good. I'm not [gonna] sit there and force myself to eat no Caesar salad because I think it's healthy. No. I'm gonna eat what I think's good. So, I just think I don't have motivation, and I feel like the surgery would be, like, probably the easiest way to just, like, lose it fast."

A suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve is a form of weight loss surgery that involves suturing, or sewing, the stomach to reduce its size by up to 70 to 80%. It typically causes significant weight loss by limiting how much a person can eat, however medical professionals say patients need to commit to a healthy diet and regular exercise in order to achieve long-term weight loss.

"If I do go through with the surgery, I think I would be willing to change my lifestyle because my manager told me, like, you basically lose 100 lbs. basically instant[ly]," Thompson added.

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star said her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, is also slated for the surgery. The teen told ET that though she's skeptical about the procedure and "needs more time" to think about it, Carswell, 20, is already committed.

"Dralin is like 100% let's do it," Thompson explained. "Me, I just think it's them putting me to sleep for me. I'm just so nervous. Like, what if I don't wake up? What if something goes wrong?"

Though many medical professionals require patients to be at least 18 years old to undergo the a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve, a 2019 study analyzing the outcome of surgery on pediatric patients found that it was "safe and effective in children and adolescents with obesity."

Thompson is following in the footsteps of her mother, Mama June Shannon, who had gastric sleeve surgery in May 2016 and later underwent a tummy tuck. Her 300-lb. weight loss was documented on the WE tv reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot.

