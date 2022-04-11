Alan Tudge ‘technically’ still member of cabinet, Scott Morrison says

Daniel Hurst and Josh Butler
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP</span>
Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP

PM grilled again on education minister’s future after previously saying Tudge would not return to frontbench


Scott Morrison has said the sidelined education minister, Alan Tudge, is “technically” still a member of his cabinet, but is not receiving a ministerial salary.

After Labor insisted voters deserved to know whether Tudge would be a fully fledged minister if the Coalition won re-election, Morrison said the Victorian MP would be back “when he is ready to return to the cabinet”.

The prime minister faced more questions about the unorthodox ministerial arrangements in a round of interviews on Monday after telling reporters on Sunday: “Alan Tudge is still in my cabinet.”

That seemed to clash with a statement on 4 March when Morrison said of Tudge: “Today he has informed me that in the interests of his family and his own wellbeing and in order to focus on his re-election as the member for Aston he is not seeking to return to the frontbench, and I support his decision.”

Related: Alan Tudge ‘still in cabinet’ despite standing aside as education minister

Tudge stood aside from his ministerial position on 2 December, after claims from former staffer Rachelle Miller that he had been emotionally and, on one occasion, physically abusive to her while they were in a relationship in 2017. Tudge denies the allegations.

On 4 March the government released the report by the former bureaucrat Vivienne Thom, finding there was insufficient evidence Tudge had breached the ministerial standards.

At that point, Morrison said Tudge was “not seeking to return to the frontbench”. Tudge had left the door open to a post-election return to the role, saying he had “requested not to be returned to the frontbench before the election” given the impact of the allegations on him and his family.

But government officials confirmed earlier this month that Tudge remained education minister and was “on leave” despite the acting minister, Stuart Robert, performing the functions of the role.

In an interview with ABC News Breakfast on Monday, Morrison was asked to clear up the confusion about Tudge’s position. “He technically is a member of cabinet,” the prime minister replied.

Pressed on the meaning of “technically”, Morrison said: “It means that he still has his warrant as a minister from the governor general. And as a result, he’s formally still the education minister.”

The prime minister said the government “had an independent inquiry into the matters that I took very, very seriously”.

“I didn’t dismiss them. I didn’t say, ‘no, we don’t need to look at that’. We did [need to look at it] and we did and there was nothing found in that inquiry to prevent him from continuing to serve as a minister,” Morrison said.

“Alan has taken his own decision for family and health reasons to stand aside. He’s not being paid as a minister and I look forward to him returning because what he’s been doing in education has been very important.”

That included “ensuring that our kids are taught to love their country and to be proud of what Australia has achieved”, Morrison said.

Miller chose not to participate in the inquiry, arguing the government had ignored her concerns over its terms of reference. Miller was also relying on legal advice, amid talks with the commonwealth over a civil claim.

She previously told the Sydney Morning Herald and the Age she believed the investigation “smacks of a political fix”.

Related: ‘There’s lots of anger still’: locals in key NSW seat of Gilmore remain split on Morrison

Morrison said on Monday he could not confirm media reports that the commonwealth was poised to reach a settlement for hundreds of thousands of dollars with Miller. A payout of more than $500,000 is being negotiated, news.com.au reported.

Morrison said he did not have “any visibility on those issues”.

“It’s a private matter involving a sensitive issue, I assume, between Ms Miller and the department of finance,” Morrison said.

“And no one can make any assumptions about any findings because there have been none that have been presented to me which suggests any impropriety on behalf of Mr Tudge. So that is merely speculation. And can’t be confirmed.”

On Sunday the Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, said Morrison’s remarks about Tudge still being in cabinet were “extraordinary”.

Labor’s education spokesperson, Tanya Plibersek, said: “The fact Alan Tudge is still in cabinet right now shows that instead of punishing scandal, Scott Morrison rewards it.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race

    Canadian short track speed skater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. The 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., had a storybook ending to his Olympic

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. The 37-year-old from Sainte-Julie, Que., had a storybook ending to hi

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Lars Eller made the best of his move back to center, scoring the go-ahead goal and assisting on another to help the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Sunday and extend their winning streak to three. Eller was only playing center — his natural position — because Nicklas Backstrom was scratched for what the team called “body maintenance.” He'd played the past two on left wing after the emergence of Connor McMichael in the middle. With Eller as an important part of th

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • 3-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito retires from diving

    Three-time Olympic bronze medallist Meaghan Benfeito is retiring from diving. The 33-year-old from Laval, Que., competed at four consecutive Olympic Games from Beijing 2008 through Tokyo 2020. Two of Benfeito's podium appearances came alongside partner Roseline Filion in the synchronized 10-metre platform event at London 2012 and Rio 2016. Benfeito also added an individual bronze in the distance at the latter Games. "After several months of reflection, it is now time for me to hang up my Speedo.

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • Roller-coaster win a sign of things to come for 'human' Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays walked away with a win on Opening Day, but it sure didn't come easily.