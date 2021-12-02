Alan Tudge’s former media advisor Rachelle Miller alleges their affair was at times ‘abusive’

Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

More than a year after first going public with her relationship with cabinet minister Alan Tudge, Rachelle Miller has again faced the cameras to try and force change.

Miller, who worked as Tudge’s press secretary while he was human services minister in the Turnbull government, admitted to an extramarital affair with her boss in the November 2020 Four Corners episode, Inside the Canberra Bubble.

Speaking days after the release of the Jenkins’ review into parliamentary culture on Tuesday, Miller revealed her relationship with Tudge was “more complicated”, saying it was defined by a power imbalance and alleging it was at times “abusive”. Tudge has denied the allegations.

Miller called on Australia’s leaders to commit to implementing all of the recommendations contained in the Jenkins report, as soon as possible.

“The Liberal party doesn’t have a women problem,” she said.

“It has a men problem. Labor have stayed quiet, because they have just as many skeletons. The two major parties will work together when they’re protecting each other.

“I’m not here because I want to be but because speaking through the media is the only way that this government will listen. All of us who have survived awful experiences in this workplace, tried to reach out and seek change many, many times before we went to the media. This is our last resort.

“The Jenkins review showed the perpetrators are mostly male parliamentarians with immense power over their junior victims. As the PM reminded us all on Tuesday, they know they can only be held accountable by the Australian people at the ballot box.”

In a press conference in Canberra on Thursday, Miller revealed more details about her relationship with the minister.

“It took a long time to face the truth about what happened but the memories are clearly etched in my brain,” she said.

“This relationship was defined by significant power imbalance. It was emotionally and on one occasion, physically abusive relationship.”

In a statement released on Thursday morning, Tudge refuted Miller’s allegations.

“I completely and utterly reject Ms Miller’s version of events,” he said.

“Ms Miller and I had a consensual affair in 2017 as both of us have publicly acknowledged. This is something I deeply regret.”

Miller alleged she had been “kicked” out of bed, naked, during a work trip with the minister one morning after a drinking session, when her phone began ringing at 4am with media calls.

“I felt someone kicking me on the side of my hip and leg as I tried to sit up in bed,” she said.

“It was the minister. He was furious, telling me to get the fuck out of his bed.

“I quickly told the producer I’d call her back. Then I realised I was completely naked. “He continued to kick me until I fell off the side of the bed and ended up on the floor. “I searched around in the dark for my clothes. He was yelling at me that my phone had woken him up. He needed to get some more sleep. He told me to get the fuck out of his room and make sure that no one saw me.”

Miller said she did her job and prepared the minister for his interviews. She said it was only later “when I had a moment to think” that she “could not remember a single thing from the night before”.

“I don’t remember how we ended up in the room, I don’t remember leaving the bar, I don’t remember if we have sex, I don’t remember if we used protection. I still don’t. And I was too afraid to ask if he remembered.”

She has previously alleged she was humiliated and belittled over her work and then believes she was later “blacklisted” from further jobs. She alleged she was prevented from carrying out her duties, and then later made redundant, once rumours of her previous relationship with Tudge began circulating.

On Thursday, Miller said she felt compelled to come forward once more in support of the women who had spoken to sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins’ for her report into parliamentary culture.

“All I ever wanted was to the government to listen and to acknowledge our experiences in this building,” she said.

“Yet when I spoke out, not a single person from this government contacted me to see if I was okay. One female chief of staff sent me a text and that was it.

“Many former staffers reached out to tell their stories and they were shocking. I’m here because the government will not listen.”

Miller said when she first spoke of her relationship with Tudge, she “wanted to spark a debate, but I was too unwell to continue to publicly advocate”.

She said she had been inspired by women like Brittany Higgins, Chelsey Potter and Catherine Marriott in coming forward once again.

“I’m fully aware that a year ago I said that my relationship with Minister Alan Tudge was a consensual relationship but it’s much more complicated than that,” she said.

“I was so ashamed. So humiliated, so scared. I was exhausted. I told a small part of the story I was able to manage. I was very scared. The prime minister said it didn’t happen on his watch. Still not his problem.”

The prime minister declined to investigate Miller’s claims at the time, saying they occurred under Turnbull’s government, and no issue had been raised with him during his tenure as prime minister.

“These things happen in Australia,” Morrison said in November 2020.

“People do things and they regret them, they do damage to their lives in the lives of many others, and I know there would be deep regrets about that.”

Tudge admitted to the relationship in a brief statement released following the Four Corners’s broadcast.

He also published a further statement on Facebook titled “Mistakes, regret and forgiveness”, saying his mistake was having an affair with a married woman with children.

“In this situation, the error was mine and I take responsibility.

“There is nothing that justifies what I did and I will regret my actions for the rest of my life.”

Miller said she had no where to turn at work when she was at her lowest and said she felt under siege.

“There were times when he was kind,” she said.

“We had great conversations. We did a lot of work together that was really really good,” she said.

“We had a lot of tough times together. But that happens in abusive relationships – as so many women here know, you keep going back and you keep going back hoping that you’ll get the nice version.

“Fearful about people finding out, I was completely under his control. He war gamed lines with me, telling me to stay silent, that we’re in this together, people were trying to destroy us, his career, my career, creating a bubble of isolation around me that took me away from all my family and friends.

“The bullying, intimidation, harassment I experienced from him at work completely destroyed all of the confidence I had in my ability. I did not believe I’d find a job anywhere else. I was breaking down in tears regularly. I wanted to complain and I desperately needed support, but I knew there was none.”

She said it was one of the many reasons change needed to sweep through the building.

“All we asked for is a safe workplace like everyone else in this country,” she said.