Alan Titchmarsh is hosting a new lockdown gardening show

Alan Titchmarsh's new ITV gardening show, Grow Your Own at Home, will provide viewers with useful tips on growing their own fruits and vegetables during lockdown. Here's everything you need to know about the new show...



When is it on?

Grow Your Own at Home with Alan Titchmarsh is a three-part series which will begin on Monday 25th May, running from 8.30pm - 9.00pm on ITV1. It will run for one week, until Friday 29th May.

Who presents it?

Grow Your Own at Home will be presented by Alan Titchmarsh, who will share insider tips and tricks on growing fruit and vegetables at home. The footage of Alan is filmed by his wife, Alison, at their beautiful Hampshire property.

The show will also feature guest appearances from the Love Your Garden team David Domoney, Katie Rushworth and Frances Tophill — who are all working on their own vegetable patches at home in lockdown. From edible terraced gardens to making an indoor pizza-themed herb garden for the kitchen, the team will give viewers a whole range of helpful tips.

What is Grow Your Own at Home all about?

Grow Your Own at Home will show viewers how to enjoy the benefits of producing their own food, no matter what size their garden is. Whether you have a balcony or a large sprawling garden, the show has something for every kind of green-fingered enthusiast.

Photo credit: ITV

And, with more of us having a go at growing our own produce during lockdown, this show comes at just the right time.

As well as video content showing Alan in his glorious garden, there will also be archive footage revealing Alan's experiences of veg gardens, including inspirational growers and stunning gardens from across the country over the past 10 years.



Photo credit: ITV

Where possible, the team will also be working in real time so the audience can start working on their new gardens at the same time. Want to grow your own veg patch? Then make sure not to miss this show...

Photo credit: ITV

EPISODE BREAKDOWN: EPISODE ONE

The first episode will see Alan Titchmarsh, along with special guests, reveal their tips for growing your own produce at home. Expect heaps of advice, a behind-the-scenes peek into Alan's Hampshire garden, and inspiration for your own outdoor space.

If you've missed an episode...

Once the show has aired, you can catch up on ITV Hub.

