Coronavirus: Alan Titchmarsh addresses 'heartbreaking' news that garden centres are binning £200m plants

Alan Titchmarsh has described his sadness at the loss of thousands of plants. (Getty Images)

Alan Titchmarsh has spoken of his sadness at the loss of the millions of plants and trees that could be binned in the coming weeks due to the coronavirus.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The closure of 2,000 garden centres and nurseries due to the COVID-19 pandemic comes at the worst possible moment for producers at the beginning of the peak March to July gardening season.

The perishability and seasonality of plants means that an estimated £200 million of seasonal plants will have to be scrapped.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Alan Titchmarsh described the “heartbreaking stories” of “an industry that is going to be brought to its knees.”

“This three month period months are what it is all geared towards,” he said.

“We know what we want to do as gardeners - cheer up our gardens, our live, improve our mental and physical health.

“Particularly during the coronavirus, we desperately need that kind of respite from this life that is not like any life we’ve ever known.

“And to be able to get out garden, grow things is a huge part of our physical and mental health and wellbeing.”

The television gardener also spoke of his sadness that so many are going to be put out of business and the knock-on effect this will have on gardener.

“Firms are going to go out of business because they can’t weather the debt which will make it harder for us as gardeners because the supply won’t be there,” he said.

Latest coronavirus news, updates and advice

Live: Follow all the latest updates from the UK and around the world

Fact-checker: The number of Covid-19 cases in your local area

Explained: Symptoms, latest advice and how it compares to the flu

Garden centres are closed due to coronavirus. (Getty Images)

When asked about the proportion of stock that would be lost, Titchmarsh said many of the annual plants that are grown for this one season would have to be thrown.

“There’s nothing that can be done for them if they can’t sell,” he explained. “They are useless, they will have outgrown their containers.

Story continues

“Perennial plants will go as well as they won’t have the space, facility and time.”

He also pointed out that now, more than ever, gardening is helping people’s mental wellbeing.

“We look outside our window see flowers plants trees landscape that’s continuity that’s what we’re working towards, that’s our responsibility, our duty of care to look after that green world.

“And these growers fuel that green world, for pollinators, insects, wildlife, these plants, which can’t get out there this summer make such an important contribution,” he explains.

Read more: Are frozen and tinned fruit and vegetables as good for you as fresh?

Gardening is important for mental and physical wellbeing. (Getty Images)

Read more: Garden tools for beginners: 10 essentials to kick-start your green-fingered journey

James Barnes, who chairs the HTA, told the BBC's Today programme that the industry had “hit a perfect storm.”

“Growers will have spent the last three or four months building up supplies which they can't sell and all of this stock is perishable,” he said.

“If they can't sell it, it can't get to the end user, it can't get in the ground, then it has to be written off. They'll have to be literally thrown away.”

Mr Barnes said the HTA was trying to persuade the government to bring in a scrappage scheme for plants that would provide specific assistance to growers.

Read more: Easiest ways to get children into gardening

The HTA estimates that a minimum of a third of UK ornamental producers may fail in a matter of weeks, leading to a loss of around £250m in contribution to the UK economy annually.

Around 70% of bedding plant sales are made between March and the end of May.

Gardening not only provides the opportunity to grow your own produce but can also help contribute to positive physical and mental wellbeing.